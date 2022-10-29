Pixel 7a, Google's purported affordable "A"-tagged mid-range addition to the Pixel 7 series expected to launch in 2023, will reportedly sport a significant upgrade over every previous A-series Pixel smartphones. It has been reported that Pixel 7a will come with better cameras and wireless charging, amongst other features. Google's first A-series Pixel, the Pixel 3a, was launched on the premise of making the flagship's Pixel experience available on affordable device achieved by the search giant through the usage of cheaper materials. However, with every new A-series launch, the company has reduced the divide between the flagship specifications, quality, and experience.

This strategy was reflected in the Pixel 4a 5G being released by Google alongside the Pixel 5, with both phones featuring identical Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The Pixel 4a 5G also featured a 90Hz refresh rate supporting display, water resistance, a premium metal body, and wireless charging, which helped the smartphone set itself apart in a category that did not regularly see such features. The Pixel 5a also managed to keep the retail price down while featuring a water-resistant body and metal exterior. Most notably, both the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5a phones featured the same main camera sensor as their flagship counterparts.

However, the Pixel 6a did not feature the same camera sensor as the Pixel 6 with the search giant choosing to retain the camera sensors from Pixel 5a.

Google's work on the Pixel 7a was initially confirmed by a public conversation on Android's open-source code, which indicated that the device codenamed "Lynx" is going to be the Pixel 7a which will release in 2023.

Earlier this year, Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station shared details about a Pixel device being manufactured by Foxconn in China that would use the same Tensor G2 chip as the Pixel 7 series and feature a ceramic body. This device is now being tipped to be the Pixel 7a, according to the report by 9to5google. If this were to be true, the Pixel 7a would be the first Google phone in the Pixel lineup to feature a ceramic body.

Meanwhile, according to android researcher Kuba Wojciechowski, the Lynx Pixel 7a is set to include the “P9222” chip for wireless charging. However, the aforementioned chip is only capable of 5W charging, suggesting that the wireless charging capabilities of the Pixel 7a might be more promotional than being functional.

With regards to image capturing and processing, the Pixel 7a may feature the same Samsung 50-megapixel sensor as the Pixel 6 series, in addition to a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. This would be the first time when a telephoto sensor makes its way to the Pixel A-series. In fact, only top end "Pro" Pixel models have previously featured telephoto sensors.

Google has, however, remained silent and not revealed any information about the purported Pixel 7a model in terms of name, design, specifications, pricing, or launch details.

