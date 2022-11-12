Technology News
loading

Meta Layoffs Mostly Affected Tech Team, Reorganisation Underway, Say Execs

Meta executives said that the mass layoff affected staffers at every level and on every team, including individuals with high performance ratings.

By Reuters |  Updated: 12 November 2022 15:29 IST
Meta Layoffs Mostly Affected Tech Team, Reorganisation Underway, Say Execs

Meta aggressively hired during the pandemic amid a surge in social media usage

Highlights
  • Meta executives said further rounds of job cuts were not expected
  • Meta had decided earlier this year to stop marketing Portal devices
  • Meta faced increased competition from TikTok, lost access to user data

Facebook owner Meta Platforms told employees on Friday that it would stop developing smart displays and smartwatches and that nearly half of the 11,000 jobs it eliminated this week in an unprecedented cost-cutting move were technology roles.

Speaking during an employee townhall meeting heard by Reuters, Meta executives also said they were reorganising parts of the company, combining a voice and video calling unit with other messaging teams and setting up a new division, Family Foundations, focused on tough engineering problems.

The executives said that the first mass layoff in the social media company's 18-year history affected staffers at every level and on every team, including individuals with high performance ratings.

Overall, 54 percent of those laid off were in business positions and the rest were in technology roles, Meta human resources chief Lori Goler said. Meta's recruiting team was cut nearly in half, she said.

The executives said further rounds of job cuts were not expected. But other expenses would have to be cut, they said, noting reviews underway about contractors, real estate, computing infrastructure and various products.

Smart Devices Cut

Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth, who runs the metaverse-oriented Reality Labs division, told staffers Meta would end its work on Portal smart display devices and on its smartwatches.

Meta had decided earlier this year to stop marketing Portal devices, known for their video calling capabilities, to consumers and focus instead on business sales, Bosworth said.

As the economy declined, executives decided more recently to make "bigger changes," he said.

"It was just going to take so long, and take so much investment to get into the enterprise segment, it felt like the wrong way to invest your time and money," said Bosworth.

Portal had not been a major revenue generator and drew privacy concerns from potential users. Meta had yet to unveil any smartwatches.

Bosworth said the smartwatch unit would focus instead on augmented reality glasses. More than half of the total investment in Reality Labs was going to augmented reality, he added.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg on Friday reiterated his apology from Wednesday about having to cut 13 percent of the workforce, telling employees he had failed to forecast Meta's first dropoff in revenue.

Meta aggressively hired during the pandemic amid a surge in social media usage by stuck-at-home consumers. But business suffered this year as advertisers and consumers pulled the plug on spending in the face of soaring costs and rapidly rising interest rates.

The company also faced increased competition from TikTok and lost access to valuable user data that powered its ad targeting systems after Apple made privacy-oriented changes to its operating system.

"Revenue trends are just a lot lower than what I predicted. Again, I got this wrong. It was a big mistake in planning for the company. I take responsibility for it," Zuckerberg said.

Going forward, he added, he was not planning to "massively" grow headcount of the Reality Labs unit.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

Is the Redmi Pad the best budget tablet you can purchase under Rs. 20,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, Social Media, Tech
Google Pixel 7a Tipped To Feature Dual Camera Sensors, 90Hz OLED Display: Report
Featured video of the day
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Phone 14 Pro - The Best Camera Phone

Related Stories

Meta Layoffs Mostly Affected Tech Team, Reorganisation Underway, Say Execs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 10 5G Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC: Details Here
  2. Black Panther 2 Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  3. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  4. Vivo Tech Day 2022 Roundup: From 5G to Gimbal Stabilisation, More
  5. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Review: Impressive Performance but With a Few Compromises
  6. Korean Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Language in India: Duolingo Report
  7. Google Photos Adds 'More Like This' Button to Find Similar Images: Report
  8. OnePlus Launcher Update Brings Password Support for Private Apps
  9. Opera for Android Gets Themes, Night Mode, QR Code Scanner, and More
  10. Razorpay, Chinese Loan Apps: ED Freezes Fresh Deposits Worth Rs. 78 Crore
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco X5 5G Spotted on BIS, FCC Databases; Expected to Launch Soon in India, US
  2. Meta Layoffs Mostly Affected Tech Team, Reorganisation Underway, Say Execs
  3. Google Pixel 7a Tipped To Feature Dual Camera Sensors, 90Hz OLED Display: Report
  4. Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Work to Push Citizen Journalism, Criticises ‘Media Elite’
  5. Twitter Restores 'Official' Label; $8 Blue Check Mark Option Vanishes
  6. FTX Files US Bankruptcy Proceedings, Sam Bankman-Fried Steps Down as CEO
  7. Tesla Said to Be Considering Exporting Made-in-China Electric Cars to US
  8. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Will Launch in Early 2023, Company Starts Production In Europe, Asia: Report
  9. India's First Privately Developed Rocket Vikram-S to Launch on November 15
  10. Australian Telecom Companies Face AUD 33.5 Million Fine Over False Internet Speed Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.