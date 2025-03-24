Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Android 16 Developer Preview 3 Reportedly Enables Screen Off Fingerprint Unlock on All Pixel Phones

Android 16 Developer Preview 3 Reportedly Enables Screen-Off Fingerprint Unlock on All Pixel Phones

Pixel users will be able to tap on the fingerprint reader and it will be illuminated, allowing them to verify their biometric identity.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 March 2025 17:22 IST
Android 16 Developer Preview 3 Reportedly Enables Screen-Off Fingerprint Unlock on All Pixel Phones

Photo Credit: Google

Android 16 Developer Preview 3 is available to download on Pixel smartphones

Highlights
  • Android 16 DP2 adds Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock for all Pixel phones
  • It can be enabled via Settings > Security & privacy > Device unlock
  • The feature was first introduced with Android 16 DP2 in December
Advertisement

Android 16 Developer Preview 3 (DP3) for Pixel smartphones was released last week. It adds a new feature which makes unlocking the phone with the inbuilt fingerprint sensor more convenient, according to a report. The feature is said to allow Pixel users to use the fingerprint unlock sensor even when the screen is turned off. It was first introduced with the Android 16 DP2 update in December but was said to be limited to the Pixel 9 series. The latest update expands the feature all Pixel handsets with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Unlocking the Pixel on Android 16 DP3

At present, the Pixel's screen needs to be awake in order for the in-display fingerprint sensor to function. Although there is no direct option to enable it, there are some workarounds, such as turning on the always-on display or using the tap to wake feature. However, this limitation is set to be removed with Android 16.

According to an Android Authority report, the Android 16 DP3 adds a new setting called Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock on all Pixel phones with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The feature's description states that it can be “toggled to use fingerprint unlock even when the screen is off”. Once enabled, users will be able to tap on the fingerprint reader and it will be illuminated, verifying their biometric credentials and unlocking the phone.

It is reportedly found under Settings > Security & privacy > Device unlock > Face & Fingerprint Unlock > Fingerprint Unlock.

The same feature was first introduced in December with the Android 16 DP2 update. However, the publication reports that the latest update expands its availability. It is reported to have been tested successfully on the Google Pixel 6a. While previously it required an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor to work, it remains unknown if this criteria has been removed with the Android 16 DP3 update. Notably, the Google Pixel 9 series are the only Pixel handsets to use an ultrasonic sensor. Meanwhile, previous models up to the Pixel 6 utilised an optical fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship build and design
  • Excellent display
  • Great cameras
  • Good battery life
  • AI features are fun
  • Bad
  • Processor is still not great
  • Heats up
  • No longer compact
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • Impressive cameras for photos
  • Vibrant OLED display
  • Stock Android 13 software
  • Bad
  • Plastic back is prone to scratches
  • 60Hz display does not feel fluid
  • Cannot handle heavy gaming
  • Recorded video needs work
  • Relatively slow charging, no wireless charging
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Google Pixel 6a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4410mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Android 16, Android 16 Developer Preview 3, Google Pixel, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iQOO Z10 Teased to Measure 7.89mm in Thickness; to Be Available on Amazon

Related Stories

Android 16 Developer Preview 3 Reportedly Enables Screen-Off Fingerprint Unlock on All Pixel Phones
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  2. Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Price in India Revealed: See Availability, Features
  3. Apple Watch May Reportedly Integrate Cameras to Become an AI Wearable
  4. iQOO Z10 Teased to Have a Thin Profile; to Be Available on Amazon
  5. IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch DC vs LSG IPL Match Online?
  6. Here's Why Nothing Used UFS 2.2 Storage in Its New Phone 3a Series
  7. Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Launch in 2026 With iPhone 17 Air Technology
  8. Pixel 10's Tensor G5 Could Use GPU Developed by Imagination Technologies
  9. Samsung's 'Haean' Android-Powered Smart Glasses Could Launch This Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Android 16 Developer Preview 3 Reportedly Enables Screen-Off Fingerprint Unlock on All Pixel Phones
  2. iQOO Z10 Teased to Measure 7.89mm in Thickness; to Be Available on Amazon
  3. Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Offer IP64 Rating Ahead of March 27 India Launch
  4. Google Vids Video Creation App Gets Updated With an AI Voiceovers Feature
  5. Tether to Audit Its Reserves with a Big Four Firm as Trump Puts Crypto in the Spotlight
  6. Assassin's Creed Shadows Hits 2 Millions Players, Surpasses Launches of Assassin's Creed Origins, Odyssey
  7. Nothing Explains Why It Used UFS 2.2 Storage in Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro
  8. WhatsApp for iOS Reportedly Developing Ability to Share Music on Status Updates via Spotify
  9. Huawei Watch Fit 3 Said to Launch in India Next Week, Price Range Tipped
  10. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Set for April 2; Design, Key Features Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »