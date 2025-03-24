Android 16 Developer Preview 3 (DP3) for Pixel smartphones was released last week. It adds a new feature which makes unlocking the phone with the inbuilt fingerprint sensor more convenient, according to a report. The feature is said to allow Pixel users to use the fingerprint unlock sensor even when the screen is turned off. It was first introduced with the Android 16 DP2 update in December but was said to be limited to the Pixel 9 series. The latest update expands the feature all Pixel handsets with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Unlocking the Pixel on Android 16 DP3

At present, the Pixel's screen needs to be awake in order for the in-display fingerprint sensor to function. Although there is no direct option to enable it, there are some workarounds, such as turning on the always-on display or using the tap to wake feature. However, this limitation is set to be removed with Android 16.

According to an Android Authority report, the Android 16 DP3 adds a new setting called Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock on all Pixel phones with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The feature's description states that it can be “toggled to use fingerprint unlock even when the screen is off”. Once enabled, users will be able to tap on the fingerprint reader and it will be illuminated, verifying their biometric credentials and unlocking the phone.

It is reportedly found under Settings > Security & privacy > Device unlock > Face & Fingerprint Unlock > Fingerprint Unlock.

The same feature was first introduced in December with the Android 16 DP2 update. However, the publication reports that the latest update expands its availability. It is reported to have been tested successfully on the Google Pixel 6a. While previously it required an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor to work, it remains unknown if this criteria has been removed with the Android 16 DP3 update. Notably, the Google Pixel 9 series are the only Pixel handsets to use an ultrasonic sensor. Meanwhile, previous models up to the Pixel 6 utilised an optical fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.