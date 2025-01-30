Google's Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold were launched in August last year. The Pixel 9a is now expected to hit shelves soon as an affordable latecomer to the lineup. Several leaks have already surfaced, suggesting its design, camera, and battery specifications. Now, a new report reveals the launch date of the Pixel 9a. Google has unveiled its Pixel A series models at its annual Google I/O event in May in the previous years. The new leak however indicates that Pixel 9a will land earlier than usual, with pre-orders starting mid-March.

Android Headlines citing unnamed sources reports that Google will start pre-orders for Pixel 9a on March 19. The phone will reportedly ship a week later on March 26. It is said to be available in stores on the same date.

The newly rumoured launch date suggests that Google may change its pattern of launching Pixel A series phones in May. Previous models like Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a were unveiled during the Google I/O events in May.

Pixel 9a Price, Specifications (Expected)

The Pixel 9a is tipped to be priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for the 128GB storage model in the US. It is likely to come with a 6.285-inch Actua display with a peak brightness of 2,700 nits and HDR brightness of 1,800 nits. This display is said to have Gorilla Glass 3 coating. It could run on a Google Tensor G4 processor alongside a Titan M2 security chip and 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The handset is anticipated to be available in 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options.

On the rear, the Pixel 9a will reportedly have a dual camera unit including a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX712 sensor. It could house a 5,100mAh battery with 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging support. It could come with IP68 for water resistance and dust resistance.