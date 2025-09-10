Google Pixel 9, launched in August last year with the Tensor G4 SoC, will be available for less than half its original price during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The e-commerce website will also offer EMI and exchange discounts on the device. The Pixel 9 runs on Tensor G4 SoC and boasts dual rear cameras. It features a Titan M2 security coprocessor and has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. The handset is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

Google Pixel 9 to Cost Under Rs. 35,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Flipkart has officially teased the Pixel 9's Big Billion Days Sale price on Wednesday, confirming a starting tag of Rs. 34,999, which marks a massive drop from its original Rs. 79,999 launch price for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. While the full price breakdown hasn't been shared, the offer is likely to include bank and exchange discounts.

Google Pixel 9

Photo Credit: Flipkart

At present, the online marketplace is selling the Pixel 9 for an initial price tag of Rs. 64,999. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 will be the first time the handset will be available at such a steep discount.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will start on September 22 for Flipkart Plus and Black members. All shoppers can access the sales from September 23. Besides Google, Apple, Samsung and other brands are confirmed to offer both their latest and recent flagship smartphones at discounted rates in the upcoming Flipkart sale. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24, and Motorola Edge 60 Pro will be available for less than their launch prices.

Shoppers can avail extra discounts on payments made using Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users will get additional discounts. Further, there will be UPI-based offers, no-cost EMI offers, exchange discounts, and Super Coins offers.

The Pixel 9 is available in Peony, Porcelain, Obsidian, and Wintergreen shades in India. Key highlights of the phone include a 6.3-inch display, 10.5-megapixel front camera, 4,700mAh battery and an IP68 dust and water-resistant build. It runs on a Tensor G4 SoC and includes a Titan M2 security coprocessor. It features a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera.