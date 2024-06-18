Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 9 Pro XL’s Listing on Geekbench; Tensor G4 May Offer Minor Improvement, Come with 16GB RAM

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL’s Listing on Geekbench; Tensor G4 May Offer Minor Improvement, Come with 16GB RAM

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL scored 1,950 points in single-core testing and 4,655 points in multi-core testing.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 June 2024 10:49 IST
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL’s Listing on Geekbench; Tensor G4 May Offer Minor Improvement, Come with 16GB RAM

Photo Credit: Google

Google’s upcoming smartphone is tipped to come with 16GB RAM and 128GB in-built storage

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 9 Pro XL may be powered by a chip codenamed ‘komoda’
  • It was listed on Geekbench on June 17, days after Pixel 9 appeared
  • The handset may be powered by octa-core Tensor G4 SoC
Advertisement

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL has been spotted on a Geekbench listing powered by an octa-core processor. The smartphone series is expected to launch globally later this year, replacing the Pixel 8 lineup. However, the tech giant is speculated to shake up the trend it set in previous years by launching three smartphones this year – the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL, the latter of which is likely to be an all-new inclusion. Its recent listing on Geekbench suggests the moniker and sheds light on some specifications such as the RAM and benchmark scores.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL on Geekbench

The Pixel 9 Pro XL was listed on Geekbench on June 17, just days after the Pixel 9's listing surfaced. It is speculated to be the first-ever mention of the Pixel 9 Pro XL moniker. The smartphone is reported as having a "komodo" motherboard based on Arm architecture and a "sched_pixel" governor.

As per the listing, the handset has 16GB RAM and runs on Android 14. Furthermore, it is said to be powered by an octa-core processor with a primary core operating at 3.10 GHz, three mid-cores operating at 2.60 GHz, and four cores capped at 1.95 GHz. Notably, leaks have suggested that this chip may be the Google Tensor G4 SoC.

The listing shows 1,950 points in single-core testing and 4,655 points in multi-core testing, which is slightly better than Pixel 8 Pro's 1,751 and 4,384 single and multi-core scores respectively.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL specifications (expected)

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is said to feature a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may ship with Android 15 and Tensor G4 SoC and have 16GB RAM and 128GB in-built storage. As per a previous report, it may ditch the visor-shaped camera module in favour of a pill-shaped bar.

Live images of the Pixel 9 series were leaked online a few months ago which hint at a matte back and glossy frame.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Fun AI-infused software experience
  • Good quality cameras
  • Quality video recording
  • Impressive image editing software
  • Long-term commitment to software updates
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Buggy camera app
  • Not made for gaming
  • Average battery life
  • Relatively slow wired charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5050mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
WhatsApp Rolling Out New Default Media Quality Setting Feature for Android Users

Related Stories

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL’s Listing on Geekbench; Tensor G4 May Offer Minor Improvement, Come with 16GB RAM
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing CEO Carl Pei Reveals Nothing OS 3.0 Features, Release Date
  2. Vivo Y58 5G to Launch in India on June 20, Design, Colours Teased
  3. Redmi Pad SE Review: Good Budget Tablet
  4. Apple's iPhone 15 Gets Huge Price Cut on Flipkart: See New Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra May Get a New Colourway Soon
  6. Telecom Operators Said to Be Testing Caller ID Services in These Areas
  7. Apple May Be Working on a Slimmer iPhone 17, MacBook Pro and Apple Watch
  8. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL's Geekbench Score Hints Small Performance Upgrade
  9. NASA is Reportedly Launching a Satellite That Will Mimic a Real Star
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra Prices Leak Online: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Adobe Acrobat Gets Image Generation, Other AI-Powered Features With Firefly Image 3 Model Integration
  2. NASA to Reportedly Launch an 'Artificial Star' Satellite to Help Astronomers Study the Cosmos
  3. Oppo Reno 12F 5G Price, Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked; Said to Get AI Features
  4. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL’s Listing on Geekbench; Tensor G4 May Offer Minor Improvement, Come with 16GB RAM
  5. WhatsApp Rolling Out New Default Media Quality Setting Feature for Android Users
  6. Apple iPhone 15 Price in India Drops During Flipkart Mega June Bonanza Sale: Check New Price, Specifications
  7. Milestone Systems Launches First Experience Centre in India, Unveils AI-Powered Video Surveillance System
  8. Crypto Tax Evaders in Malaysia See Clampdown, Get Warning From Authorities
  9. Vivo Y58 5G to Launch in India on June 20, Design, Colours Teased
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra Prices Leaked, Said to Be Cheaper Than Apple Watch Ultra 2
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »