Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is likely to launch with display upgrades over the Pixel Fold, Google's first-ever foldable smartphone, which was unveiled in May 2023. Reports from earlier this year suggested that the purported Pixel Fold 2 smartphone could launch with the moniker Pixel 9 Pro Fold and sport significantly bigger displays. A new report suggests that the rumoured foldable device may arrive with improvements to the split-screen mode. It is also expected to get upgraded resolutions over the existing model.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold display details (expected)

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to support an upgraded split-screen mode, which will allow users to arrange apps on the left and right side of the inner display while the phone is in portrait mode, according to an Android Authority report. This is reportedly due to changes made in the Android 14 QPR2 code seen by the publication. Currently, apps can only be arranged vertically on top of one another.

The report also notes that the code does not explicitly mention that it is for the rumoured Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. However, since the upcoming Pixel Fold successor is tipped to be the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, there is a probability that the code change will be reflected in the purported handset.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to come with an inner display resolution of 2,076 x 2,152 pixels, the report added. If true, this is another improvement over the 1,840 x 2,208 pixels resolution of the Google Pixel Fold inner display.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold features (expected)

Earlier reports suggested that the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is likely to sport an 8.02-inch main display and a 6.29-inch cover screen. This is much larger than the existing 7.6-inch inner display and 5.8-inch outer screen of the Pixel Fold.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold could be powered by a Tensor G4 SoC, that has previously been tipped to support emergency satellite connectivity. The current Pixel Fold comes with a Tensor G2 chipset.

