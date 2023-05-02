Technology News

Pixel Fold is expected to be powered by a Tensor G2 SoC, coupled with a Titan M2 security chip.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 May 2023 16:15 IST
Google Pixel Fold Leaked Images Show Silver Coloured Variant: All Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

Pixel Fold is seen in Black and Silver colour options

  • Pixel Fold will be Google’s first foldable smartphone
  • The phone is likely to sport a 7.6-inch inner display
  • It is expected to launch on May 10 at the Google I/O event

Google Pixel Fold is expected to launch soon. Google is hosting its annual I/O event on May 10, during which the company is expected to unveil the Pixel Fold. The first-ever foldable smartphone from the tech giant has recently made headlines with several leaks and reports. Some of the leaks have suggested key specifications and price range of the purported handset. Other leaks have shared design renders and colour options of the foldable. A new leak now shows the upcoming foldable handset in a new colour option.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) posted a series of leaked Pixel Fold images in a Twitter thread. The images show the handset in two colour variants - black and silver. As seen in the pictures shared, the hinge of the foldable phone is a lighter shade than the rest of the body.

The triple rear camera unit of the Pixel Fold is seen placed side-by-side on the now famous camera bar on the rear panel (when folded) of the body. The cameras are accompanied by an LED flash and a speaker. The front camera is placed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the outer display panel.

This leak reiterates claims made in an earlier report, which suggested that the foldable smartphone will launch in black and silver colour options. The report added that the Pixel Fold in an unfolded state will measure 158.7mm x 139.7mm x 5.7mm (8.3mm including rear camera bump) in size. 

The Pixel Fold is also expected to feature a 7.6-inch inner display with a resolution of 1,840 x 2,208 pixels, an aspect ratio of 6:5, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The outer display is tipped to sport a 5.8-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1,080x2,092 pixels. The phone is expected to be powered by the in-house Tensor G2 SoC, paired with a Titan M2 security chip and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

A 48-megapixel primary sensor with a wide-angle lens and two 10.8-megapixel sensors with one ultrawide lens and one dual PD telephoto lens is expected to feature on the Pixel Fold handset.

Earlier reports suggest the Pixel Fold may be priced at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant and $1,919 (roughly Rs. 1,57,500) for the 12GB + 512GB storage option.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
