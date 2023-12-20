WhosNext2023
Google Play Store Update Adds Remote App Uninstall Feature: How it Works

After allowing you to install apps on another device using your phone, you can now remove apps remotely with a couple of taps.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 December 2023 15:08 IST
Google Play Store Update Adds Remote App Uninstall Feature: How it Works

Google users will be able to delete apps from their watch or TV using their smartphone

Highlights
  • Google recently rolled out Play Store version 38.8 for Android phones
  • The company will now let users add and remove apps remotely
  • Users can also select multiple apps and delete them from another device
Google has updated the Play Store app for Android smartphones and the latest version adds support for a new feature that allows a user to uninstall applications on one device from another smartphone — similar to the existing process of remotely installing Android apps. With the latest Play Store version, you will be able to remove apps not only from other Android smartphones but also from smartwatches running on Wear OS, smart TVs running on Android TV, and Android Auto devices.

With version 38.8 of the Google Play store that began rolling out to users last week, the search giant describes a "new feature to help you uninstall apps on connected devices." The feature will be available for smartphones, computers, smart TVs, automotive systems, and smartwatches, according to the company.

google play remote uninstall thespandroid play store

The remote uninstall feature is yet to roll out to Android smartphones
Photo Credit: TheSpAndroid

 

After downloading and installing the latest update, Gadgets 360 was unable to test the new functionality, which suggests it is being enabled via a server-side switch. Technology blog TheSpAndroid reports that the feature is not as simple as installing apps on another device — the Play Store already allows you to select an app for installation on another smartphone logged in with the same account.

In order to uninstall apps from another device, you will first have to make sure that your devices are logged in using the same Google account. Then, you can tap on your profile image and select Manage apps & devices > Manage in the Play Store app and select the device from the pop-up menu. You can then pick from apps installed on those devices and remotely delete them, according to the report.

The remote app management feature could come in handy when you want to quickly uninstall an app from your smart TV or your smartwatch, especially when these devices aren't nearby. You can also reportedly select multiple apps to uninstall from another device. You can also sort the app by size or name — the former will let you identify which apps are taking up the most space on your phone.  

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Tecno Pop 8 India Launch Officially Teased; Leaked Image Suggests AnTuTu Score


