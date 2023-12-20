Google Play Store Update Adds Remote App Uninstall Feature: How it Works

Google has updated the Play Store app for Android smartphones and the latest version adds support for a new feature that allows a user to uninstall applications on one device from another smartphone — similar to the existing process of remotely installing Android apps. With the latest Play Store version, you will be able to remove apps not only from other Android smartphones but also from smartwatches running on Wear OS, smart TVs running on Android TV, and Android Auto devices.

With version 38.8 of the Google Play store that began rolling out to users last week, the search giant describes a "new feature to help you uninstall apps on connected devices." The feature will be available for smartphones, computers, smart TVs, automotive systems, and smartwatches, according to the company.

The remote uninstall feature is yet to roll out to Android smartphones

Photo Credit: TheSpAndroid

After downloading and installing the latest update, Gadgets 360 was unable to test the new functionality, which suggests it is being enabled via a server-side switch. Technology blog TheSpAndroid reports that the feature is not as simple as installing apps on another device — the Play Store already allows you to select an app for installation on another smartphone logged in with the same account.

In order to uninstall apps from another device, you will first have to make sure that your devices are logged in using the same Google account. Then, you can tap on your profile image and select Manage apps & devices > Manage in the Play Store app and select the device from the pop-up menu. You can then pick from apps installed on those devices and remotely delete them, according to the report.

The remote app management feature could come in handy when you want to quickly uninstall an app from your smart TV or your smartwatch, especially when these devices aren't nearby. You can also reportedly select multiple apps to uninstall from another device. You can also sort the app by size or name — the former will let you identify which apps are taking up the most space on your phone.

