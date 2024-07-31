HMD is all set to launch a Barbie-branded phone in August. The Finnish brand, via X, has confirmed the arrival of the new handset. The HMD Barbie is a flip phone that will flaunt the iconic pink colour scheme from the Barbie dolls. It is expected to run on S30+ or KaiOS. HMD announced plans to launch a Barbie-themed phone in partnership with toy maker Mattel at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February this year. The handset was earlier expected to go official in July.

HMD Barbie phone coming in August

HMD Barbie flip phone will be launched on August 28. The brand has shared a poster on the X, revealing the smartphone's pink colour matching with the Barbie branding. The pricing and features were announced for the Barbie phone but interested users can now sign up to get latest notifications about the phone on HMD's website.

HMD, which exclusively sold phones under the Nokia brand name, had disclosed plans to release a Barbie-branded flip phone during MWC 2024 in February. It was earlier expected to go on sale in July. The company has joined hands with Mattel for the flip phone.

The HMD Barbie flip is expected to run on either S30+ or KaiOS. It is anticipated to be a traditional feature flip phone rather than a smartphone with access to social media apps following HMD's digital-detox trend.

Aside from the Barbie phone, HMD made a few product announcements recently. The HMD Crest and Crest Max 5G debuted last week marking HMD's venture into the Indian smartphone market. The company previously offered Nokia-branded devices in the country. Similarly, the HMD Skyline with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and 108-megapixel triple rear cameras was unveiled in Europe earlier this month.