Samsung Galaxy S25 series was launched in January and it arrived with One UI 7 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box. While the OS' rollout for other phones in the company's portfolio is yet to reach completion, Samsung is said to have already begun testing its next OS dubbed One UI 8 which is likely to be based on Android 16. As per a tipster, the internal test build of One UI 8 has been spotted on the company's server.

Samsung Starts Testing One UI 8

This information comes from @tarunvats33's post on X (formerly Twitter). The tipster spotted One UI 8's internal test build on Samsung's server officially listed as a “newfound test firmware”. It is said to come with S938BXXU1BYC1/S938BOXM1BYC1/S938BXXU1BYC1 as the build version.

The South Korean technology conglomerate is likely to have kicked off the development of its next-generation OS two months prior than its usual timeline. However, this isn't an indication of the commencement of the firmware's beta testing. By the time it rolls out to the public, which is speculated to happen later this year in line with previous trends, Samsung will also have almost completed the migration of its devices from Android 14-based One UI 6 to One UI 7.

One UI 8 is expected to be based on Android 16, which was recently confirmed by a company official to release in June 2025. It could be moved to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) on June 3, following which developers will be able to create custom variants of the OS catering to their respective devices and port it for the release.

Notably, the company also recently announced the expansion of One UI 7 Beta to more devices and regions. It is now available for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in India, South Korea, the UK, and the US. Further, the beta programme will also be expanded to include Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Tab S10 series and Galaxy A55 later this month.

There is no word about the features included in Samsung's One UI 8 update. More information is likely to be revealed in the months leading up to the Android 16-based OS' release.