Xiaomi 14 Ultra was launched in February at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 and we can expect the successor to arrive same time next year. The Chinese tech brand is yet to reveal details about the upcoming flagship phone but rumours and supposed leaks about its specifications are already appearing on the Web. Similar to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra is tipped to get a quad camera setup at the rear. It is likely to be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Details Tipped

According to a Weibo post by known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will feature a quad rear camera setup. It is said to include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 4.x zoom. Another tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) also reiterated this rumour on X.

The 200-megapixel zoom lens would be a notable upgrade over the camera setup of Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The latter packs a quad camera unit including four 50-megapixel sensors. The primary 50-megapixel Sony LYT900 camera has optical image stabilisation (OIS) and there are two other 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 sensors with 3.2x optical zoom and 5x optical zoom. The fourth camera comes with an ultra-wide lens. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC based on this, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is believed to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 at the helm.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Price, Specifications

The launch of the Xiaomi Ultra 15 is expected to happen in early 2025. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra was launched in India in March for Rs. 99,999 for the single 16GB RAM and 512GB variant.

It ships with Android 14-based HyperOS and has a 6.73-inch WQHD+ LTPO AMOLED micro-curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,000 nits of peak brightness level. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired, 80W wireless, and 10W wireless charging support. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra has an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.