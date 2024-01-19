Technology News

Your Binge Watch Guide for the Weekend: From Indian Police Force to The Bequeathed

Plenty of new foreign language films and web series were released this week.

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 January 2024 19:40 IST
Your Binge Watch Guide for the Weekend: From Indian Police Force to The Bequeathed

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime

Indian Police Force is available to stream in five languages

Highlights
  • Kevin Hart’s Lift is the number one watched film this week on Netflix
  • New Episodes for Hazbin Hotel will drop every Friday
  • Kho Gaye Hum Kahan continues to be in Netflix’s top 10 even after three w
Advertisement

Get ready for chills and thrills during your binge-watch session this weekend, with almost all the major releases this week having elements of suspense, action, and mystery. Amazon Original Indian Police Force undoubtedly tops the charts, with it being the only Hindi original OTT release for the week. It follows a group of dedicated police officials who are trying to track down terrorists responsible for serial blasts in Ahmedabad and Delhi and harbouring similar nefarious plans for the rest of India.

If you are in the mood for something eerie, go for Turkish drama Kübra, in which a man starts receiving intel and warnings from an unknown account on an online friendship portal. Next in line is a martial arts fighter in Sixty Minutes, who races against time in this action flick to reach his daughter's birthday party while facing dangerous criminals, with her daughter's custody at stake.

From the creators of popular Korean zombie thriller Train to Busan (2016), comes another mystery in the form of The Bequeathed, in which a college professor inherits a burial ground from an uncle that she has never heard of, and soon finds herself torn between dark secrets and a string of murders.

However, if you aren't much of an action or thriller admirer like me, you could check out Amazon Original Hazbin Hotel, which brings a twist to the fate of hell dwellers. Here we see the Princess of Hell opening a rehabilitation hotel that offers a group of misfit demons a chance at redemption.

By the way, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is now also available to stream on Amazon Prime (you could only rent it on iTunes, Google Play and YouTube earlier). If you are a DC fan, you can now also enjoy The Batman and DC League of Super-Pets on Netflix.

Also, the final episode for Reacher Season 2 is now out. Don't forget to catch up on it if you have been following the story of the brutal spy. Prabhas starter Salaar will also be available to stream on Netflix from January 20, in four languages,  Happy binge-watching!

Indian Police Force

Where: Amazon Prime

When: Now Streaming

The show opens with a series of bomb blasts in the capital city on Delhi Police Raising Day. We are then introduced to Special Cell police officers — the ambitious rule breaker Kabir Malik (Sidharth Malhotra) and Vikram (Vivek Oberoi) — and an Anti-Terrorism Squad officer (Shilpa Shetty Kundra), who dealt with a similar terrorist attack in Ahmedabad.

The rest of the show follows the trio trying to catch the terrorists behind this heinous act — although the major focus is on Malik's character. Plenty of action sequences, car chases, and patriotic dialogues are in store. In my opinion, do not judge the show solely based on the first episode!

Indian Police Force is the first web series from Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, which previously delivered box office hits in the form of Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Next release from the franchise this year would be Singham Again.

Kubra

Where: Netflix

When: Now Streaming

Netflix is back with yet another Turkish drama in the form of this psychological suspense series. Based on Afşin Kum's 2020 eponymous novel of the same name, Kubra introduces us to a man called Gökhan Sahinolu (Çagatay Ulusoy), who starts receiving cryptic messages, intel, and future warnings from an unknown internet user called Kubra, whom he met on an online friendship portal. As the messages keep pouring in, Sahinolu finds himself in a tricky position as he must now start taking sides. Naturally, he now has both friends and enemies. While he views this moral conflict as "the war of darkness and light" the unexpected follows.

The Bequeathed

Where: Netflix

When: Now Streaming

Imagine you are a struggling lecturer (Kim Hyun-joo), and you receive a mysterious phone call that your uncle — whom you never knew existed until now — has passed away and you have now inherited a family burial graveyard. What seems like good news on the surface, soon turns into a Pandora's box of misfortunes when you find yourself at the centre of horrible family secrets and a string of murders. South Koren drama The Bequeathed is assured to bring you hearty doses of quirkiness, investigations, fishy characters, and gorgeous countryside locations. It is based on Kang Tae-kyung's webtoon of the same name.

Sixty Minutes

Where: Netflix

When: Now Streaming

This German action movie has a Mixed Martial Arts fighter called Octavio (Emilio Sakraya) in the main role, who just has sixty minutes to reach his daughter's birthday party — otherwise, he loses her custody forever. Desperate to reach on time, he decides to ditch an important fight; infuriating a bunch of dangerous criminals. Well, this is just the beginning! A bunch of intense action sequences follow.

Hazbin Hotel

Where: Amazon Prime

When: Now Streaming

If you remember Vivienne Medrano's YouTube channel VivziePop, you already know what Hazbin Hotel is about. Now adapted into a full-blown eight-part web series, it follows the unusual story of the Princess of Hell opening a rehabilitation hotel that offers a group of misfit demons a chance at redemption. Why you ask? Umm because the hell is simply full, and in this world the dwellers of Heaven unleash annual assaults on those in Hell to keep its potential power in check. You'll also find plenty of musical pieces in this adult animation series.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

A reboot of the original Turtles film series, Mutant Mayhem takes the viewers back to the iconic quartet (Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon), who accidentally got exposed to radioactive material and have lived a sheltered life since then under the loving guidance of their overprotective rodent father-figure Splinter (voiced by Jackie Chan). The Turtles make an outcast high-schooler friend April O'Neil (Ayo Edebiri), who promises to help them gain acceptance in society. Their biggest challenge might be in the form of a gang of villainous mutant turtles led by the monster Superfly (Ice Cube).

Indian Police Force

Indian Police Force

  • Release Date 19 January 2024
  • Genre Action
  • Cast
    Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Mukesh Rishi, Shweta Ashok Tiwari, Mrinal Ruchir Kulkarni, Nikitin Dheer, Mayyank Taandon, Vaidehi Parashurami, Sharad Kelkar, Ritu Raj Singh, Isha Talwar
  • Director
    Rohit Shetty, Sushwanth Prakash
  • Producer
    Rohit Shetty
K&uuml;bra

Kübra

  • Release Date 18 January 2024
  • Genre Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Çagatay Ulusoy, Ahsen Eroglu, Aslihan Malbora, Deniz Isin, Ahmet Mümtaz Taylan, Nazan Kesal, Aytek Sayan, Cihan Talay
  • Director
    Durul Taylan, Yagmur Taylan
  • Producer
    Onur Güvenatam
Sixty Minutes

Sixty Minutes

  • Release Date 19 January 2024
  • Language German
  • Genre Action, Drama, Sport
  • Cast
    Emilio Sakraya, Dennis Mojen, Marie Mouroum, Florian Schmidtke, Paul Wollin, Aristo Luis, Morik Heydo, Alain Blazevic, Harry Szovik, Ludger Bökelmann
  • Director
    Oliver Kienle
  • Producer
    Quirin Berg, Hannes Höhn, Philip Koch, Maximilian Vetter, Max Wiedemann
The Bequeathed

The Bequeathed

  • Release Date 19 January 2024
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery
  • Cast
    Kim Hyun-joo, Park Hee-soon, Park Byung-eun, Ryu Kyung-soo, Park Sung-Hoon
  • Director
    Min Hong-nam
  • Producer
    Yeon Sang-ho
Hazbin Hotel

Hazbin Hotel

  • Release Date 19 January 2024
  • Genre Animation, Musical
  • Cast
    Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Keith David, Alex Brightman, Kimiko Glenn, Joel Perez, Christian Borle, Michael Kovach
  • Director
    Vivienne Medrano
  • Producer
    Vivienne Medrano, Dana Tafoya Cameron, Scott D. Greenberg, Joel Kuwahara, Alli Reich, Scott Bennett Greenberg, Ravi Nandan, Inman Young, Peter Williamson
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

  • Release Date 1 September 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Cast
    Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, Nicolas Cantu, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Brady Noon, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Maya Rudolph
  • Director
    Jeff Rowe
  • Producer
    Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OTT release, OTT Releases This Week, OTT Binge watch, Binge Watch, amazon original, Movie recommendations, Web Series Recommendations, Indian Police Force, Kurba, Turkish Series, Turkish Drama, German Movie, German Film, Sixty Minutes, teenage mutant ninja turtles, teenage mutant ninja turtles mutant mayhem, hazbin hotel
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi writes about entertainment for Gadgets360. Over the years, she has covered many beats including travel, culture, science, lifestyle, cinema, fashion, technology, and food. When not panicking about work deadlines, Vaibhavi can be found looking for new places to explore, cuisines to try, and poems to read. Vaibhavi is available as @MisVaibhavi on Twitter and on email at vaibhavim@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Best Deals on Power Banks and Wireless Chargers
HMD's First Smartphone With Dual Rear Camera Setup, New Logo Surfaces in Leaked Renders

Related Stories

Your Binge Watch Guide for the Weekend: From Indian Police Force to The Bequeathed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Confirmed to Offer 120x Super Zoom
  2. Realme 12 Pro+ Specifications Tipped Through Alleged Geekbench Listing
  3. Realme 12 Pro Max 5G May Debut in India Alongside Realme 12 Pro Series
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Last Day: Best Mobiles Under Rs. 50,000
  5. HMD's First Phone With Dual Rear Camera Setup Surfaces in Leaked Renders
  6. iOS 17.3 is Set to Arrive Next Week With This Much-Awaited Security Feature
  7. Samsung's Galaxy AI Features Are Coming to These Older Devices: Report
  8. Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Launched in India at This Price
  9. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Power Banks, Wireless Chargers
  10. Acer's Republic Day Sale Brings Discounts on Predator Helios, Nitro Laptops
#Latest Stories
  1. HMD's First Smartphone With Dual Rear Camera Setup, New Logo Surfaces in Leaked Renders
  2. Your Binge Watch Guide for the Weekend: From Indian Police Force to The Bequeathed
  3. NFT-Supporter Trump Vouches to Squash CBDC Creation in US if Re-Elected President
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Gets Always-on Lock Screen Wallpaper Similar to iPhone 15 Pro Models: Report
  5. Acer's Republic Day Sale Announced; Discounts on Predator Helios, Nitro and More Laptops
  6. iPhone 16 Capture Button Will Let Users Control Focus, Use Swipe Gestures to Zoom: Report
  7. Xbox Developer Direct 2024: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Unveiled, Senua's Saga Gets Release Date
  8. Realme Note 50 Launch Set for January 23; Specifications Listed by Retailer Site
  9. YouTube, Spotify Apps Won't be Available on Apple Vision Pro at Launch: Report
  10. Crypto Price Today: Losses Hit Bitcoin, Ether, Most Altcoins Follow
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »