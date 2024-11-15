Photo Credit: HMD
HMD's Pulse 2 Pro could be inching towards its launch as key specifications and render of the handset have surfaced online. The alleged official render shows the handset in green with a square-shaped camera island at the rear. The upcoming handset is tipped to feature Unisoc T612 SoC under the hood and could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. HMD's Pulse 2 Pro is expected to arrive as a successor to the HMD Pulse Pro, which was launched earlier this year with a Unisoc T606 processor and a 6.65-inch LCD screen.
The alleged official render and specifications of the HMD Pulse 2 Pro were shared by X user named HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60). The render shows the handset in green colour with a hole punch display design similar to the vanilla HMD Pulse Pro. It seems to have a dual rear camera setup at the back arranged in a square-shaped camera island with an LED flash. The power button and alert slider are seen to be placed on the left spine.
As per the leak, the HMD Pulse 2 Pro will be offered in blue, green, and yellow colour options. It is said to feature an IPS LCD HD+ display and run on Unisoc T612 SoC. It is tipped to come in 6GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB and 256GB storage options. For comparison, HMD packed a Unisoc T606 inside the Pulse Pro with up to 6GB RAM and a maximum of 128GB storage.
Additionally, the HMD Pulse 2 Pro is tipped to carry a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the rear. It is said to sport a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It could get the 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired charging from its predecessor.
To recall, the HMD Pulse Pro was released in April this year with a starting price of EUR 180 (Rs. 16,000). It is offered in Black Ocean, Glacier Green, and Twilight Purple colourways.
