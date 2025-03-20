HMD Pulse Pro was launched in April 2024 alongside the Pulse+ and standard Pulse variants. The company could now be working on a successor to the Pulse Pro model. Design renders of an unspecified HMD smartphone have surfaced online, which resembles the HMD Pulse Pro design. Some key features of the purported smartphone have been leaked as well, which suggests it could be the HMD Pulse 2 Pro. An earlier leak about the rumoured phone suggested some of its other expected specifications.

New HMD Smartphone Design, Key Features Leaked

Tipster HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60) shared leaked design renders of an HMD smartphone in an X post. The handset is seen in grey, green, and purple colourways. The tipster did not reveal the name of the handset. The post caption reads "once again," which does not let on much more.

In another post, the tipster shared the screengrab of the purported HMD smartphone's about page. However, the model name has been blurred out. The leak shows that the handset supports 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The chipset details have also been attempted to be blurred, but from what we can see it is probably the Unisoc T610 SoC.

Similarly, partially visible details of the Android version section suggest that the HMD handset will likely run on Android 15 out-of-the-box. The phone will likely pack a 5,000mAh battery and for optics, it could get a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

The design of the HMD handset is similar to the previously leaked render of the HMD Pulse 2 Pro. Most details shared in the earlier leak are similar to the features we see in the recent leak. However, the older leak claimed that the HMD Pulse Pro will likely use a Unisoc T612 chipset.

The previous leak suggested that the HMD Pulse 2 Pro could be offered in blue, green, and yellow colourways. It is expected to support 6GB and 8GB RAM variants and 128GB and 256GB storage options. The phone will likely support 20W wired charging.

HMD Pulse Pro is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage support.