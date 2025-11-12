Technology News
Honor 500 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon; Leaked Live Images Show Horizontal Camera Island

The teaser shows the Honor 500 series with a slim build and an additional button, which may function as Apple's Camera Control button.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 November 2025 12:38 IST
Honor 500 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon; Leaked Live Images Show Horizontal Camera Island

Photo Credit: Weibo/@DigitalChatStation

Honor 500 may get a dual-tone unibody cold-carved finish

Highlights
  • Honor 500 series could be launched in China on November 24
  • The base and Pro variants may feature 200-megapixel main camera
  • The Honor 500 lineup may ship with Android 16-based MagicOS 10
The Honor 500 series will be unveiled in China soon. The company has officially teased the lineup, but has yet to confirm any key details about the upcoming handsets. The probable launch date of the series has been leaked. Live images of the purported Honor 500 smartphones have also surfaced online, revealing a design overhaul over the existing Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro models. Some expected features of the Honor 500 series phones, including display, chipset, processor, camera, and battery specifications, have been leaked as well.

Honor 500 Series Launch Teased

According to a Weibo post by the company, the Honor 500 series will launch in China soon. The teaser indicates that the lineup will feature a Honor 500 Super Standard Edition and a Honor 500 Super Pro Edition. It remains unclear whether the “Super” branding will be part of the official names or simply a marketing term used to build excitement around the products.honor 500 honor inline honor 500

The teaser shows the Honor 500 series with a slim build and an additional button, which may function as Apple's Camera Control button. More official details are expected to be revealed over the next few days.

Honor 500 Live Image Leaked

Tipster Digital Chat Station claimed in a Weibo post that the upcoming Honor 500 is expected to feature a unibody cold-carved build and a metal middle frame, alongside a flat display panel and rounded corners. The tipster added an image in the post, which showed the handset with a dual-tone finish and a horizontal, racetrack-style rear camera island, similar to the iPhone Air. It appeared in a light blue colourway.

Meanwhile, leaked live images of the Honor 500, seen in white and pink shades, were shared in a CNMO report. More live photos of the handset were shared by tipster Smart Pikachu. The standard model is expected to feature dual rear cameras, while the Pro version may include three rear cameras.

The Honor 500 series could be launched in China on November 24, according to the aforementioned report. The phones are expected to come with a 6.55-inch OLED 1.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,320Hz PWM dimming rate. They could ship with Android 16-based MagicOS 10. 

For optics, the Honor 500 may be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and an added 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens on the Pro model. At the front, the phones are expected to flaunt 50-megapixel selfie shooters.

Connectivity options on the Honor 500 models may include support for an infrared blaster and NFC. They may have IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings, as well as dual speaker units. The base variant may be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, while the Pro model may feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and an 8,000mAh battery, supporting 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Honor 500, Honor 500 Pro, Honor 500 Series, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor 500 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon; Leaked Live Images Show Horizontal Camera Island
