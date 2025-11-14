The Honor 500 series is expected to be launched in China soon, comprising Honor 500 and Honor 500 Pro. Ahead of its anticipated debut, specifications of the Pro model have been leaked. As per a reliable tipster, the upcoming handset will sport a 6.55-inch 120Hz display. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. The Honor 500 Pro could pack an 8,000mAh battery.

Honor 500 Pro Specifications Leak

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared leaked specifications of the Honor 500 Pro in a Weibo post. The upcoming handset is said to come with an R-angle metal frame. It may sport a 6.55-inch (1,264 x 2,736 pixels) flat OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Leaked specifications of the Honor 500 Pro

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

Under the hood, the Honor 500 Pro is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, accompanied by up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The handset could also feature a proprietary C1, an RF chip, and an E2 chip for energy management, as per the tipster.

For optics, the upcoming handset may carry a 200-megapixel main camera. The tipster, however, claims that the overall camera performance could be reduced compared to the prototype due to stacking constraints. The camera deco on the Honor 500 Pro is said to be manufactured using a cold-carving process, similar to Apple.

The handset is also tipped to come with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric security. It may pack a silicon-based 8,000mAh battery. Per previous reports, the Honor 500 Pro could support 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Honor has already teased the launch of the Honor 500 Pro series in China. The handsets have been listed on the company's online store, revealing the colour variants and storage configurations. The Pro model will be sold in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB variants. Meanwhile, the Honor 500 is listed in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB configurations.

Both models are expected to be available in four colourways — Aquamarine, Starlight Powder, Obsidian Black, and Moonlight Silver (translated from Chinese).

