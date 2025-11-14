Technology News
  Honor 500 Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; May Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 8,00mAh Battery

Honor 500 Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; May Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 8,00mAh Battery

The Honor 500 Pro is tipped to pack a silicon-based 8,000mAh battery.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 November 2025 11:34 IST
Honor 500 Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; May Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 8,00mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Honor

Two of the colourways of the Honor 500 series

Highlights
  • Honor 500 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch 120Hz flat OLED display
  • A 200-megapixel main camera is expected, though tuned below prototype
  • It may offer a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric security
The Honor 500 series is expected to be launched in China soon, comprising Honor 500 and Honor 500 Pro. Ahead of its anticipated debut, specifications of the Pro model have been leaked. As per a reliable tipster, the upcoming handset will sport a 6.55-inch 120Hz display. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. The Honor 500 Pro could pack an 8,000mAh battery.

Honor 500 Pro Specifications Leak

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared leaked specifications of the Honor 500 Pro in a Weibo post. The upcoming handset is said to come with an R-angle metal frame. It may sport a 6.55-inch (1,264 x 2,736 pixels) flat OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

honor 500 pro dcs Honor 500

Leaked specifications of the Honor 500 Pro
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

Under the hood, the Honor 500 Pro is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, accompanied by up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The handset could also feature a proprietary C1, an RF chip, and an E2 chip for energy management, as per the tipster.

For optics, the upcoming handset may carry a 200-megapixel main camera. The tipster, however, claims that the overall camera performance could be reduced compared to the prototype due to stacking constraints. The camera deco on the Honor 500 Pro is said to be manufactured using a cold-carving process, similar to Apple.

The handset is also tipped to come with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric security. It may pack a silicon-based 8,000mAh battery. Per previous reports, the Honor 500 Pro could support 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Honor has already teased the launch of the Honor 500 Pro series in China. The handsets have been listed on the company's online store, revealing the colour variants and storage configurations. The Pro model will be sold in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB variants. Meanwhile, the Honor 500 is listed in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB configurations.

Both models are expected to be available in four colourways — Aquamarine, Starlight Powder, Obsidian Black, and Moonlight Silver (translated from Chinese).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Honor 500 Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; May Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 8,00mAh Battery
