Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify Rolls Out Support for Redesigned Media Player on Android 13 Lock Screen, Notification Area

Spotify Rolls Out Support for Redesigned Media Player on Android 13 Lock Screen, Notification Area

Android 13 Media Player sports a larger rectangle album art preview than the square album art on Android 12.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 16 December 2022 19:58 IST
Spotify Rolls Out Support for Redesigned Media Player on Android 13 Lock Screen, Notification Area

Photo Credit: Reuters

The play or pause icon is now larger and located on the top right on the latest Spotify update

Highlights
  • Google Android 13 media player features redesigned buttons, icons
  • Google Android 13 media player features redesigned buttons, icons
  • Spotify's media player on Android 13 now shows larger album art

Spotify, the music and podcast streaming service, has begun rolling out support for Android 13's redesigned media player for eligible devices through a stable update via the Google Play store. The media player on Android 13 saw a redesign of the media player for Android devices on the lock screen and notification menu. The latest Android 13 media player sports a taller frame for album art previews, redesigned icons, and improves the placement of the seek bar for easier control of songs.

Google announced the roll-out of Android 13 in August this year, and the latest version of Google's operating system comes with a redesigned media player which is displayed on the lock screen and the notification menu. Spotify finally seems to have updated its app with support for the new media player with version 8.7.92.521 of the Spotify App for Android, as spotted by 9to5Google.

Spotify first made the Android 13 media player support available to users via a previously released beta update. Support for the media player has now made its way to the stable channel through Spotify version 8.7.92.521, which can be downloaded from the Play Store.

spotify android 13 player spotify android 13

Spotifty has now added support for Android 13's new media player
Photo Credit: 9to5Google

 

Users on Android 13 will see rounded square shaped pause and play icons on the right which is visibly larger and easier to access than on Android 12 devices. The seek bar is on the bottom which is flanked on either side by the next, and previous track navigation buttons. Meanwhile, a shuffle and heart button are also featured on the new media player.

YouTube Music, YouTube, Google Podcasts, Chrome, Recorder, and Play Books were the first to start supporting the Android 13 media player, which is not surprising as they are all Google apps.

Spotify isn't the first third-party streaming app to introduce support for the Android 13 media player — services like SoundCloud, Pocket Casts, and Shazam have already updated their apps to support the new media player Android 13, according to the 9to5Google report.

Eligible device users around the world can now download the latest stable version of Spotify 8.7.92.115 for Android with support for the redesigned Android 13 media player from the Play Store.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Dummy Models Surface Online Tipping Design Differences Between Three Variants
Motorola ThinkPhone Leaked Images Hint at Aluminium Frame, 6.6-Inch OLED Display: Report
Featured video of the day
Which 2022 iPad to Buy?

Related Stories

Spotify Rolls Out Support for Redesigned Media Player on Android 13 Lock Screen, Notification Area
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  2. Avatar 2 Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  3. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  4. Avatar 2 Review: The Biggest, Most Expensive ‘Video Game Movie’ Ever
  5. How to Watch the Moto X40 Launch Livestream Event
  6. Moto G53 5G With 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  7. OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition Listed for Sale Ahead of Its India Launch: Details
  8. Amazfit Band 7 Review: More Than a Fitness Band?
  9. Nokia C31 With 3-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  10. Nothing Ear 2 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 80 GT, Honor 80 Pro Flat Screen Variant Spotted on 3C Certification Website; December Launch Expected
  2. Motorola ThinkPhone Leaked Images Hint at Aluminium Frame, 6.6-Inch OLED Display: Report
  3. Spotify Rolls Out Support for Redesigned Media Player on Android 13 Lock Screen, Notification Area
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Dummy Models Surface Online Tipping Design Differences Between Three Variants
  5. Binance Proof-of-Reserves Auditor Mazars Pauses Work Temporarily for Crypto Clients: Report
  6. Donald Trump Makes a Splash in NFT Arena, Releases 45,000 Fantasy NFTs
  7. Apple Working on New Keyboard With Dynamic Key Functions; Patent Suggests Keys Could Display Animation, Video
  8. Death Stranding Movie: Kojima Productions, Barbarian’s Hammerstone Studios to Work on Adaptation
  9. Samsung Galaxy M23, Galaxy A12 Nacho Get Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update
  10. Google Brings Matter Support to Android Devices, Nest Home Products for Smart Device Interoperability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.