Spotify, the music and podcast streaming service, has begun rolling out support for Android 13's redesigned media player for eligible devices through a stable update via the Google Play store. The media player on Android 13 saw a redesign of the media player for Android devices on the lock screen and notification menu. The latest Android 13 media player sports a taller frame for album art previews, redesigned icons, and improves the placement of the seek bar for easier control of songs.

Google announced the roll-out of Android 13 in August this year, and the latest version of Google's operating system comes with a redesigned media player which is displayed on the lock screen and the notification menu. Spotify finally seems to have updated its app with support for the new media player with version 8.7.92.521 of the Spotify App for Android, as spotted by 9to5Google.

Spotify first made the Android 13 media player support available to users via a previously released beta update. Support for the media player has now made its way to the stable channel through Spotify version 8.7.92.521, which can be downloaded from the Play Store.

Spotifty has now added support for Android 13's new media player

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

Users on Android 13 will see rounded square shaped pause and play icons on the right which is visibly larger and easier to access than on Android 12 devices. The seek bar is on the bottom which is flanked on either side by the next, and previous track navigation buttons. Meanwhile, a shuffle and heart button are also featured on the new media player.

YouTube Music, YouTube, Google Podcasts, Chrome, Recorder, and Play Books were the first to start supporting the Android 13 media player, which is not surprising as they are all Google apps.

Spotify isn't the first third-party streaming app to introduce support for the Android 13 media player — services like SoundCloud, Pocket Casts, and Shazam have already updated their apps to support the new media player Android 13, according to the 9to5Google report.

Eligible device users around the world can now download the latest stable version of Spotify 8.7.92.115 for Android with support for the redesigned Android 13 media player from the Play Store.

