MagicOS 9 leverages AI at its core and bundles several related features AI Notes and AI Translation.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2025 16:58 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

MagicOS 9 brings Android 15 to the Honor Magic 6 Pro

Highlights
  • MagicOS 9 features enhanced touch-feedback and animations
  • List of AI features includes real-time translation and Interpreter Mode
  • The update brings Magic 6 Pro's OS version to 9.0.0.131
MagicOS 9 is rolling out for the Honor Magic 6 Pro in India, the company announced on Friday. It was first unveiled in October in China and the Magic 6 Pro becomes the first Honor smartphone in India to receive the Android 15-based update. As per the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM), MagicOS 9 improves system fluidity and responsiveness and introduces updated colour schemes, more extensive home screen customisation, and artificial intelligence (AI) features.

MagicOS 9 Update for Honor Magic 6 Pro: What's New

Honor detailed the features included in the MagicOS 9 update for the Honor Magic 6 Pro in a post on its community forum. As per the company, it brings the OS version to 9.0.0.131 (C185E10R2P2). MagicOS 9 is said to bring long-take animations which improve transitions when switching between the notification centre, control centre, media cards, and call notifications. There are touch-feedback animations that come into action when delivering responses for the home screen, global search, and other scenarios. Honor also brings parallel operation animations and optimised spatial hierarchy animations when entering or exiting apps.

Another big part of the update is the list of AI features on offer. Honor says MagicOS 9 goes big on AI translation and iincludes features such as an Interpreter Mode which can provide real-time translations, ideal for lectures or meetings. Meanwhile, the Loop Recording feature is claimed to translate conversations in real-time without having to tap repeatedly. There's also a feature dubbed Magic Portal which can be activated by knocking and drawing a circle with the knuckle. It provides quick access to services like Google Translate, Google Search, YouTube, and more.

For productivity, MagicOS 9 brings AI to the Notes app on the Honor Magic 6 Pro. It enables users to record notes, use voice-to-text, and access real-time translations. Other AI additions include AI Dual-Path Noise Reduction which minimises background noise for clearer call quality and AI Defocus Display which can reduce transient myopia through defocus stimulation.

MagicOS 9 allows Magic 6 Pro users to personalise their devices easily with gestures. They can pinch with two fingers on the home or lock screen to access customisation options like changing themes or customising the style, colour, size, or shape of icons. The company also introduces updated colour schemes and layouts for Calendar, Notes, and more apps.

In terms of camera enhancements, users can take advantage of the fan-shaped zoom feature which is claimed to improve the zoom experience by making it more intuitive. There's also a simplified toolbar which provides quick access to functions such as AI photography and video resolution adjustments. Other features of MagicOS 9 include Rainproof Touch, an updated Smart Remote app, optimised cellular self-healing, and multi-dimensional battery optimisation which provides power-saving suggestions and solutions.

Further reading: Honor MagicOS 9.0, Honor MagicOS 9.0 release date, Honor MagicOS 9.0 features, Honor Magic 6 Pro, Honor
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
