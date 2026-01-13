Technology News
Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Chipset, Battery, Other Details Leaked via Unboxing Video Ahead of Launch

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air will launch in China along with the Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2026 10:57 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air will feature a triple rear camera setup.

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 8 Pro Air could ship with MagicOS 10
  • Honor Magic 8 Pro Air might get a hole-punch display cutout
  • The company has yet to confirm the specifications
Honor Magic 8 Pro Air is confirmed to launch in China next week, along with the new Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design. The handset is teased to be a thin and light model, and it will be the latest entry in the Magic 8 Pro lineup, which arrived in China in October 2025. The Chinese smartphone maker recently revealed the colourways and the phone's battery capacity, along with the design of its rear camera module. Now, a purported unboxing video of the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air has surfaced online, revealing its chipset, display resolution, OS details, as well as its RAM, and storage configurations. The video also gives us a better look at the phone's design.

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Specifications, Design (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Ice Universe has shared the purported unboxing video of the upcoming Honor Magic 8 Pro Air. The video shows the phone in a purple colourway, which was recently confirmed to be marketed as Fairy Purple (translated from Chinese). In the video, the phone is shown to be as thin as two coins put together. The Honor Magic 8 Pro Air is also shown with a Camera Control-like button, which could be used for zooming in and out and launching the camera app.

The Honor Magic 8 Pro Air's unboxing video also shows the phone's settings menu, which reveals key specifications and features of the upcoming handset. Honor's Magic 8 Pro Air is shown to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The model that was unboxed on video featured 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

It is shown to sport a display with 1,216x2,640 pixel resolution and Honor Oasis Eye Protection. The phone could also feature Honor's E2 energy efficiency chip. The smartphone might ship with Android 16-based MagicOS 10. The Honor Magic 8 Pro Air might pack a 5,500mAh Qinghai Lake Battery, too. It is shown to feature a hole-punch display cutout, which might house the selfie camera.

Apart from the handset, the video shows that Honor will include an 80W charging adapter and a USB Type-C cable inside the box. The Honor Magic 8 Pro could also ship with a transparent plastic phone case. While the company has yet to confirm these details, it is expected to be revealed in the coming days.

This comes soon after the company announced that the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air will be launched in China on January 19 at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST). The smartphone is confirmed to be available in the country in Fairy Purple, Light Orange, Feather White, and Shadow Black (translated from Chinese) colourways. The phone is teased to be 6.1mm thick, while weighing about 155g.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Chipset, Battery, Other Details Leaked via Unboxing Video Ahead of Launch
