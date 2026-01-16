Technology News
Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Key Features Confirmed; Company Teases External Lens for Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design

Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design will be offered in Moonstone and Slate (translated) colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2026 19:51 IST
Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Key Features Confirmed; Company Teases External Lens for Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air will be available in four colour options

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 8 Pro Air is teased to come with a 1/1.3-inch main sensor
  • Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design will offer up to 24GB RAM
  • Both phones will launch on January 19
Honor Magic 8 Pro Air and Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design are set to go official next week. Ahead of the launch event in China, Honor has started teasing key details about the upcoming Magic 8 series smartphones. The company has now confirmed the battery capacity of the Magic 8 Pro Air. Meanwhile, the Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design model has been confirmed to ship with an add-on photography kit, which is similar to the optional accessories that were released alongside Vivo and Xiaomi's flagship smartphones. The Magic 8 Pro Air will be available in four colour options and four RAM and storage configurations at launch. It is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Battery Revealed

The latest teaser posted by the company on Weibo reveals that the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air will pack a 5,500mAh "Qinghai Lake" (translated from Chinese) battery, with an energy density of 917Wh/L. It is also teased to come with a 1/1.3-inch main sensor alongside a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The Honor Magic 8 Pro Air's listing on Honor's official online store confirms its RAM and storage configurations. It will be released in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage variants.

Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Camera Kit Teased

Separately, Honor has disclosed the camera capabilities of the Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design model. It is confirmed to ship with a dedicated camera kit, including an add-on telephoto extender. It is said to support industry-leading CIPA 6.5-level image stabilisation and can be paired with a 2.35x teleconverter. The kit appears to include a camera grip as well.

honor magic 8 rsr porsche design kit Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design

Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design
Photo Credit: Honor

 

The addition of an external add-on lens will place Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design alongside the Vivo X300 Pro, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and Oppo Find X9 Pro, which already support external camera lenses.

Honor has also confirmed that the Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design will be offered in Moonstone and Slate (translated) colour options. It will offer up to 24GB RAM. 

Both Magic 8 Pro Air and Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design are scheduled to launch in China on January 19. The former will have a 6.1mm-thick build and 155g weight. It is confirmed to be available in Fairy Purple, Light Orange, Feather White, and Shadow Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

The Honor Magic 8 Pro Air is expected to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, while the Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design could run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design, Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Specifications, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Lava Blaze Duo 3 India Launch Date Announced; Colour Options Teased Ahead of Debut

