Honor Magic 8 Pro Air and Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design are set to go official next week. Ahead of the launch event in China, Honor has started teasing key details about the upcoming Magic 8 series smartphones. The company has now confirmed the battery capacity of the Magic 8 Pro Air. Meanwhile, the Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design model has been confirmed to ship with an add-on photography kit, which is similar to the optional accessories that were released alongside Vivo and Xiaomi's flagship smartphones. The Magic 8 Pro Air will be available in four colour options and four RAM and storage configurations at launch. It is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Battery Revealed

The latest teaser posted by the company on Weibo reveals that the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air will pack a 5,500mAh "Qinghai Lake" (translated from Chinese) battery, with an energy density of 917Wh/L. It is also teased to come with a 1/1.3-inch main sensor alongside a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The Honor Magic 8 Pro Air's listing on Honor's official online store confirms its RAM and storage configurations. It will be released in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage variants.

Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Camera Kit Teased

Separately, Honor has disclosed the camera capabilities of the Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design model. It is confirmed to ship with a dedicated camera kit, including an add-on telephoto extender. It is said to support industry-leading CIPA 6.5-level image stabilisation and can be paired with a 2.35x teleconverter. The kit appears to include a camera grip as well.

Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design

Photo Credit: Honor

The addition of an external add-on lens will place Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design alongside the Vivo X300 Pro, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and Oppo Find X9 Pro, which already support external camera lenses.

Honor has also confirmed that the Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design will be offered in Moonstone and Slate (translated) colour options. It will offer up to 24GB RAM.

Both Magic 8 Pro Air and Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design are scheduled to launch in China on January 19. The former will have a 6.1mm-thick build and 155g weight. It is confirmed to be available in Fairy Purple, Light Orange, Feather White, and Shadow Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

The Honor Magic 8 Pro Air is expected to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, while the Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design could run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.