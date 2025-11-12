Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X300 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon in India: See Expected Specifications, Features, Price

Vivo X300 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon in India: See Expected Specifications, Features, Price

Vivo X300 lineup, including the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, will be available in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 November 2025 13:31 IST
Vivo X300 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon in India: See Expected Specifications, Features, Price

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 series could carry a Zeiss-tuned rear camera unit in India

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo X300 series will soon succeed the Vivo X200 series in India
  • Vivo X300 lineup was recently unveiled globally
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
Advertisement

Vivo X300 is confirmed to launch soon in India, the Chinese smartphone maker announced on Wednesday. This comes weeks after the lineup, including the vanilla Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, was launched in Europe on October 30. However, the company has yet to announce the exact India launch date for the phones. The global variants are powered by the flagship 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. Both phones carry triple rear camera units. The Pro model features a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel periscope camera with up to 100x digital zoom capability.

Vivo X300 Series India Launch Teased

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the China-based tech company announced that its flagship Vivo X300 series will launch soon in India. Other details, such as the features and exact launch date, are yet to be revealed. However, it was recently reported to debut in the country in the first week of December. On top of this, a dedicated microsite for the lineup is now live on Flipkart, suggesting its availability in the country via the e-commerce website. The series was first unveiled in China on October 13 and later in select global markets on October 30.

While its pricing in India remains under wraps, one can look at the prices in other countries for reference. To recap, in China, the Vivo X300 was launched at a starting price of CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 54,700) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 256GB variant was available at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 58,400). On the other hand, the higher-end variants with 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB versions were priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 62.100), CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 65,900), and CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 72,900), respectively

Meanwhile, the base variant of the Vivo X300 Pro, at launch, was available at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 65,900) for the 12GB + 256GB model. The 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations were priced at launch at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 74,600) and CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 83,300), respectively.

While the Pro model is available in China in Wilderness Brown, Simple White, Free Blue, and Pure Black (translated from Chinese) colourways, the standard model is offered in Free Blue, Comfortable Purple, Pure Black, and Lucky Colour (translated from Chinese) colour options. Interestingly, a recent report highlighted that the vanilla Vivo X300 will be launched in an India-exclusive red colour option, too.

In terms of specifications, the Chinese and Global variants of the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro are identical. The Pro model sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2,800×1,260 pixels) flat BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and circular polarisation 2.0. Powered the handset is a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. For optics, it carries a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel main shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X300 India Launch, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch, Vivo X300 Series India Launch, Vivo X300 Pro specifications, Vivo X300 specifications, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google Photos Gets Multiple New AI Features, Adds Nano Banana Editing Capabilities
Moto G67 Power 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers, Features

Related Stories

Vivo X300 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon in India: See Expected Specifications, Features, Price
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Price in India May Have Leaked via Listing Ahead of Launch
  2. Latest Pixel Drop Brings Several New Features to Pixel Phones
  3. Exclusive: iQOO 15's Launch Price Is Not What You'd Expect
  4. New Aadhaar App Explained: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Vivo X300 Series Teased to Launch Soon in India
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Confirmed by the Brand
  7. Realme GT 8 Pro Price in Europe Leaks Ahead of Global Debut
  8. Acerpure Nitro Z Series 100-Inch QLED TV Debuts: Price in India
  9. This Security Flaw Can Let Attacker See Your Chats With AI, Microsoft Finds
  10. GoPro Max 2, Lit Hero, Fluid Pro AI Gimbal Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Specifications Leaked; Compact Model Could be Called Reno 15C
  2. Perplexity, Anthropic and Other Big AI Companies Might Have Exposed Secrets on GitHub
  3. Realme GT 8 Pro Price in Europe, Storage Variants Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo X300 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon in India: See Expected Specifications, Features, Price
  5. Amazon Prime Video's Ad-Supported Audience Hits 315 Million Monthly Viewers Globally
  6. OnePlus 15 Price in India Reportedly Leaked via Retailer Listing Ahead of Launch
  7. Qualcomm Allegedly Preparing Snapdragon X Elite Chipsets to Power Future Android PCs
  8. Microsoft’s Mustafa Suleyman Highlights the Need to be Self-Sufficient in AI: Report
  9. Sony Unveils 27-Inch PlayStation Gaming Monitor That Comes With a Charging Hook for DualSense Controller
  10. Apple Reportedly Preparing Second-Gen HomePod Mini With Faster Chip, Audio Upgrades
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »