Vivo X300 is confirmed to launch soon in India, the Chinese smartphone maker announced on Wednesday. This comes weeks after the lineup, including the vanilla Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, was launched in Europe on October 30. However, the company has yet to announce the exact India launch date for the phones. The global variants are powered by the flagship 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. Both phones carry triple rear camera units. The Pro model features a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel periscope camera with up to 100x digital zoom capability.

Vivo X300 Series India Launch Teased

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the China-based tech company announced that its flagship Vivo X300 series will launch soon in India. Other details, such as the features and exact launch date, are yet to be revealed. However, it was recently reported to debut in the country in the first week of December. On top of this, a dedicated microsite for the lineup is now live on Flipkart, suggesting its availability in the country via the e-commerce website. The series was first unveiled in China on October 13 and later in select global markets on October 30.

What once was beyond reach is now all yours to capture.



The #vivoX300Series.

Coming soon. #vivoIndia #GoIntoTheWild pic.twitter.com/5Cq8PmtH1R — vivo India (@Vivo_India) November 12, 2025

While its pricing in India remains under wraps, one can look at the prices in other countries for reference. To recap, in China, the Vivo X300 was launched at a starting price of CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 54,700) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 256GB variant was available at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 58,400). On the other hand, the higher-end variants with 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB versions were priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 62.100), CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 65,900), and CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 72,900), respectively

Meanwhile, the base variant of the Vivo X300 Pro, at launch, was available at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 65,900) for the 12GB + 256GB model. The 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations were priced at launch at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 74,600) and CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 83,300), respectively.

While the Pro model is available in China in Wilderness Brown, Simple White, Free Blue, and Pure Black (translated from Chinese) colourways, the standard model is offered in Free Blue, Comfortable Purple, Pure Black, and Lucky Colour (translated from Chinese) colour options. Interestingly, a recent report highlighted that the vanilla Vivo X300 will be launched in an India-exclusive red colour option, too.

In terms of specifications, the Chinese and Global variants of the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro are identical. The Pro model sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2,800×1,260 pixels) flat BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and circular polarisation 2.0. Powered the handset is a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. For optics, it carries a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel main shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS.

