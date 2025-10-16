Honor's MagicOS 10 update was launched on Wednesday as the latest version of its custom Android user interface, which is based on Android 16. The update brings enhancements to Honor's Yoyo AI assistant, along with improved connectivity, revamped UI and security features. Yoyo enables real-time AI interactions via a dedicated button on the company's new Magic 8 series. MagicOS 10 ships with the Honor Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro, and it will roll out to devices like the Honor Magic V5, Magic 7 series, and Honor 400 series later this month.

MagicOS 10: What's New

At the Honor Magic 8 series launch event, Honor introduced its latest MagicOS 10, built on Android 16. The update introduces improvements to Honor's AI assistant Yoyo, which can now be triggered via the AI button. It analyses the camera viewfinder instantly to provide relevant answers for users. Additionally, users can swipe with three fingers to quickly access saved to-do lists and photos.

The Yoyo assistant can help users with a wide range of tasks, like ordering food and clothes, to handling daily errands. With the new MCP architecture, Yoyo offers improved system integration.

MagicOS 10 brings one-touch transfer support

Photo Credit: Honor

The MagicOS 10 brings one-touch transfer support across Honor devices, iPhone models, and Mac computers. Users can share photos, videos, files, calendar events, and contacts across platforms. It also automatically fills verification codes across devices, and messages are synchronised.

The latest software update also enables interaction across different Honor devices, Apple products, and select third-party brands. This allows users to share data, control devices, and sync content.

With MagicOS 10, users can access other AI-driven features, such as suggestions for relevant actions when taking a screenshot. It also includes an AI-powered call fraud prevention tool for identifying spam or scam calls.

Visually, the MagicOS 10 update adopts a transparent UI design across apps, featuring layered screens and redesigned icons. New additions include the Magic Lock Screen and customizable clock icons.

MagicOS 10 Update Schedule, Eligible Devices

The Honor Magic 8 and Honor Magic 8 Pro run on MagicOS 10. The latest UI by Honor confirmed to reach the Honor Magic V5, Magic 6 Ultimate Edition, Magic 7 RSR (Porsche Design) and Honor Magic 6 RSR (Porsche Design) in October.

The Honor Magic 6 series, Magic 7 series, Honor 400 series, Honor GT Pro and Honor Magic Pad 3 are also confirmed to get the update this month.

Honor will start rollout of MagicOS 10 to the Honor Magic V3, Magic Vs3, Magic 5 series, Magic 5 Ultimate Edition and Honor Pad GT 2 Pro in November.

The Honor Magic V2 RSR, Tablet GT Pro, Magic V2 Ultimate Edition, Tablet GT, Magic V2, Tablet V9 and MagicPad 2 are scheduled to get the update in December.

Remaining models like Honor 100 series, 300 series, 200 series, 90 GT, Power and more will get the MagicOS 10 in the first quarter of next year.