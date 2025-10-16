Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor Launches Android 16 Based MagicOS 10 With AI, Connectivity Upgrades: Eligible Devices, Rollout Schedule

Honor Launches Android 16-Based MagicOS 10 With AI, Connectivity Upgrades: Eligible Devices, Rollout Schedule

MagicOS 10 brings one-touch transfer support across Honor devices, iPhone models, and Mac computers.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 October 2025 13:59 IST
Honor Launches Android 16-Based MagicOS 10 With AI, Connectivity Upgrades: Eligible Devices, Rollout Schedule

Photo Credit: Honor

MagicOS 10 debuts on the Honor Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Honor's AI assistant Yoyo can now be triggered in real time via AI button
  • MagicOS 10 adopts a transparent UI design
  • MagicOS 10 introduces AI-driven features to enhance the user experience
Advertisement

Honor's MagicOS 10 update was launched on Wednesday as the latest version of its custom Android user interface, which is based on Android 16. The update brings enhancements to Honor's Yoyo AI assistant, along with improved connectivity, revamped UI and security features. Yoyo enables real-time AI interactions via a dedicated button on the company's new Magic 8 series. MagicOS 10 ships with the Honor Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro, and it will roll out to devices like the Honor Magic V5, Magic 7 series, and Honor 400 series later this month.

MagicOS 10: What's New

At the Honor Magic 8 series launch event, Honor introduced its latest MagicOS 10, built on Android 16. The update introduces improvements to Honor's AI assistant Yoyo, which can now be triggered via the AI button. It analyses the camera viewfinder instantly to provide relevant answers for users. Additionally, users can swipe with three fingers to quickly access saved to-do lists and photos.

The Yoyo assistant can help users with a wide range of tasks, like ordering food and clothes, to handling daily errands. With the new MCP architecture, Yoyo offers improved system integration. 

honor magicos10 MagicOS 10

MagicOS 10 brings one-touch transfer support
Photo Credit: Honor

 

The MagicOS 10 brings one-touch transfer support across Honor devices, iPhone models, and Mac computers. Users can share photos, videos, files, calendar events, and contacts across platforms. It also automatically fills verification codes across devices, and messages are synchronised.

The latest software update also enables interaction across different Honor devices, Apple products, and select third-party brands. This allows users to share data, control devices, and sync content.

With MagicOS 10, users can access other AI-driven features, such as suggestions for relevant actions when taking a screenshot. It also includes an AI-powered call fraud prevention tool for identifying spam or scam calls.

Visually, the MagicOS 10 update adopts a transparent UI design across apps, featuring layered screens and redesigned icons. New additions include the Magic Lock Screen and customizable clock icons.

MagicOS 10 Update Schedule, Eligible Devices

The Honor Magic 8 and Honor Magic 8 Pro run on MagicOS 10. The latest UI by Honor confirmed to reach the Honor Magic V5, Magic 6 Ultimate Edition, Magic 7 RSR (Porsche Design) and Honor Magic 6 RSR (Porsche Design) in October.

The Honor Magic 6 series, Magic 7 series, Honor 400 series, Honor GT Pro and Honor Magic Pad 3 are also confirmed to get the update this month.

Honor will start rollout of MagicOS 10 to the Honor Magic V3, Magic Vs3, Magic 5 series, Magic 5 Ultimate Edition and Honor Pad GT 2 Pro in November.

The Honor Magic V2 RSR, Tablet GT Pro, Magic V2 Ultimate Edition, Tablet GT, Magic V2, Tablet V9 and MagicPad 2 are scheduled to get the update in December.

Remaining models like Honor 100 series, 300 series, 200 series, 90 GT, Power and more will get the MagicOS 10 in the first quarter of next year.

Honor Magic 8

Honor Magic 8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.58-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: MagicOS 10, MagicOS 10 Features, Honor Magic 8, Honor Magic 8 Pro, MagicOS 10 Update, Android 16, MagicOS 10 Rollout, MagicOS, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Honor Robot Phone Concept With Pop-Up Camera Teased, Will Debut at MWC 2026
Bitcoin Price Steadies Above $111,000 Amidst Ongoing Trade Tensions
Honor Launches Android 16-Based MagicOS 10 With AI, Connectivity Upgrades: Eligible Devices, Rollout Schedule
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Launch Details Likely to Be Announced on October 17
  2. iQOO 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC to Launch in India in November
  3. Google Offers Up to 2TB of Storage Across Gmail and Photos for Rs. 11
  4. Vivo Announces OriginOS 6 for Vivo and iQOO Handsets Globally
  5. Redmi Note 15 Series India Launch Timeline, Price and Features Leaked
  6. Realme GT 8 Pro Colourways Revealed; Realme GT 8 to Run on This Chipset
  7. Oppo Find X9 Series, Oppo Pad 5 Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  8. Honor's Robot Phone With a Pop-Up Camera Will Debut at MWC 2026
  9. Apple's New M5 Chip Promises a Big Leap in AI and GPU Power
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Rolls Out Diwali-Themed Meta AI-Powered Effects for Stories, Video Effects on Edits App
  2. Reliance Jio, Aptos to Launch Blockchain Rewards for 500 Million Users
  3. Apple Executive Leading Siri Revamp Project Reportedly Snagged by Meta
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Reportedly Scrapped; Galaxy S26 Lineup Could Comprise Three Models
  5. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Note 15 Pro India Launch Timeline, Price and Specifications Leaked
  6. Asus ROG Xbox Ally X Goes on Sale in India Alongside ROG Xbox Ally: Price, Features
  7. Google One Diwali Offer Provides Up to 2TB of Google Drive Storage for Just Rs. 11: See Offers
  8. Google Releases Veo 3.1 Video Model With Improved Controls and Longer Video Durations
  9. Silent Hill 2 Remake, Until Dawn and Yakuza: Like a Dragon Coming to PS Plus Game Catalog in October
  10. Bitcoin Price Steadies Above $111,000 Amidst Ongoing Trade Tensions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »