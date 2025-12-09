Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor Magic 8 Lite With 7,500mAh Battery, 108 Megapixel Camera Launched: Availability, Features

Honor Magic 8 Lite With 7,500mAh Battery, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched: Availability, Features

Honor Magic 8 Lite charging options include 66W wired Honor SuperCharge and 7.5W wired reverse charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 December 2025 13:12 IST
Honor Magic 8 Lite With 7,500mAh Battery, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched: Availability, Features

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 8 Lite comes in Forest Green, Midnight Black and Reddish Brown shades

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Honor Magic 8 Lite will go on sale in the UK in early 2026
  • The phone features a 6.79-inch 1.5K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • The Honor Magic 8 Lite supports 66W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Honor Magic 8 Lite has been officially announced in the UK. According to the company, the smartphone is built to handle demanding daily use with its large 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery, reinforced body, and high water and dust resistance. It also targets users who prioritise display quality and camera performance, thanks to its high-brightness OLED screen and a 108-megapixel main camera. The Honor Magic 8 Lite is set to launch alongside the Magic 8 Pro, marking a major early 2026 release for the brand.

Honor Magic 8 Lite Availability, Colour Options

The company has not revealed pricing details of the Honor Magic 8 Lite yet. It is slated to go on sale in early 2026 and will launch in the UK, alongside the Honor Magic 8 Pro, according to the company. Honor has confirmed that the phone will be available through major retail partners and carriers, including EE, Virgin Media O2, VodafoneThree, Tesco Mobile, Currys, Argos, Very, Amazon, AO and John Lewis.

The Honor Magic 8 Lite will be available in Forest Green, Midnight Black and Reddish Brown colour options. 

Honor Magic 8 Lite Features, Specifications

The newly-unveiled Honor Magic 8 Lite sports a 6.79-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak HDR brightness of 6,000 nits. The device uses ultra-narrow 1.3mm bezels and achieves a 94.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, as per the company. Eye comfort features include 3840Hz PWM risk-free dimming, Circadian Night Display, AI Defocus Display, Dynamic Dimming and hardware-level low blue light protection. The display also supports AI Heavy Rain Touch and AI Glove Touch for improved usability.

Honor equips the Magic 8 Lite with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset paired with 8GB of physical RAM, and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The handset also supports up to 8GB of additional virtual RAM.

For optics, the Honor Magic 8 Lite comes with a 108-megapixel main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation. The phone also offers a 4K HD moving photo collage feature and supports photo transfers between iOS devices through Honor Connection. AI-powered photography tools include AI Eraser, AI Cutout and AI Outpainting.

The Honor Magic 8 Lite packs a large 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery that is claimed to deliver up to three days of usage on a single charge. Honor states that the battery will retain over 80 percent of its capacity even after six years of use. The phone also offers an ultra power-saving mode that allows up to 60 minutes of calling at 2 percent battery. Charging options include 66W wired Honor SuperCharge and 7.5W wired reverse charging.

In terms of durability, the Honor Magic 8 Lite carries the industry-first SGS Triple Resistant Premium Performance Certification along with an SGS 5-Star Comprehensive Reliability Certification, according to the company. The phone uses Honor Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Technology and new ultra-deep tempered glass for added protection. It also features IP69K-rated dust and water resistance.

Honor Magic 8 Lite

Honor Magic 8 Lite

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.79-inch
Rear Camera 108-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Magic 8 Lite, Honor Magic 8 Lite Launch, Honor Magic 8 Lite Colour Options, Honor Magic 8 Lite Features, Honor Magic 8 series, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitcoin Price Slips Below $90,000 as Crypto Market Liquidity Remains Thin
Black Shark Gaming Tablet Teased to Launch Soon With Snapdragon Chip, 8.8-Inch Display
Honor Magic 8 Lite With 7,500mAh Battery, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched: Availability, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition Will Launch in India on This Date
  2. Jolla Phone Launched With 5,500mAh Replaceable Battery, Sailfish OS 5
  3. Lava Play Max Launched in India With Vapour Chamber Cooling at This Price
  4. Realme Narzo 90 Series Will Launch in India on This Date
  5. iPhone 16 Becomes the Best-Selling Smartphone in Q3 2025
  6. Starlink Executive Clarifies: India Pricing Was a 'Glitch', Awaiting Approval
  7. Paramount Launches Hostile Bid to Derail Netflix-Warner Bros. Deal
  8. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch Date, Price Details Revealed in New Leaks
  9. OnePlus Pad Go 2 First Impressions
  10. Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Starlink Executive Clarifies: India Pricing Was a 'Glitch', Still Awaiting Launch Approval
  2. Honor Robot Phone to Enter Mass Production in H1 2026, Tipster Claims
  3. Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Hedda Now Streaming on Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Tessa Thompson's Starrer Drama
  5. Kaise Banta Hai Season 2 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
  6. Google Denies Reports of Ads in Gemini, Says No Such Plans in the Works
  7. Apple-Google Reportedly Collaborate to Make Switching Between Android and iPhone Easier
  8. Realme Narzo 90 Series India Launch Date Announced; RAM and Storage Variants, Colourways Leaked
  9. Lava Play Max Launched in India With Vapour Chamber Cooling, Dimensity 7300 SoC: Price, Specifications
  10. Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Special Edition India Launch Date; Amazon Availability Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »