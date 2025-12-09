Honor Magic 8 Lite has been officially announced in the UK. According to the company, the smartphone is built to handle demanding daily use with its large 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery, reinforced body, and high water and dust resistance. It also targets users who prioritise display quality and camera performance, thanks to its high-brightness OLED screen and a 108-megapixel main camera. The Honor Magic 8 Lite is set to launch alongside the Magic 8 Pro, marking a major early 2026 release for the brand.

Honor Magic 8 Lite Availability, Colour Options

The company has not revealed pricing details of the Honor Magic 8 Lite yet. It is slated to go on sale in early 2026 and will launch in the UK, alongside the Honor Magic 8 Pro, according to the company. Honor has confirmed that the phone will be available through major retail partners and carriers, including EE, Virgin Media O2, VodafoneThree, Tesco Mobile, Currys, Argos, Very, Amazon, AO and John Lewis.

The Honor Magic 8 Lite will be available in Forest Green, Midnight Black and Reddish Brown colour options.

Honor Magic 8 Lite Features, Specifications

The newly-unveiled Honor Magic 8 Lite sports a 6.79-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak HDR brightness of 6,000 nits. The device uses ultra-narrow 1.3mm bezels and achieves a 94.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, as per the company. Eye comfort features include 3840Hz PWM risk-free dimming, Circadian Night Display, AI Defocus Display, Dynamic Dimming and hardware-level low blue light protection. The display also supports AI Heavy Rain Touch and AI Glove Touch for improved usability.

Honor equips the Magic 8 Lite with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset paired with 8GB of physical RAM, and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The handset also supports up to 8GB of additional virtual RAM.

For optics, the Honor Magic 8 Lite comes with a 108-megapixel main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation. The phone also offers a 4K HD moving photo collage feature and supports photo transfers between iOS devices through Honor Connection. AI-powered photography tools include AI Eraser, AI Cutout and AI Outpainting.

The Honor Magic 8 Lite packs a large 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery that is claimed to deliver up to three days of usage on a single charge. Honor states that the battery will retain over 80 percent of its capacity even after six years of use. The phone also offers an ultra power-saving mode that allows up to 60 minutes of calling at 2 percent battery. Charging options include 66W wired Honor SuperCharge and 7.5W wired reverse charging.

In terms of durability, the Honor Magic 8 Lite carries the industry-first SGS Triple Resistant Premium Performance Certification along with an SGS 5-Star Comprehensive Reliability Certification, according to the company. The phone uses Honor Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Technology and new ultra-deep tempered glass for added protection. It also features IP69K-rated dust and water resistance.