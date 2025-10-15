Honor Magic 8 and Honor Magic 8 Pro were launched in China on Wednesday. The new Magic series smartphones come in four colour options with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage. They ship with MagicOS 10, which is based on Android 16, and are equipped with a triple rear camera setup. The Honor Magic 8 Pro carries a 7,200mAh battery.

