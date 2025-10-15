Technology News
Honor Magic 8, Magic 8 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset: Price, Specifications

Honor Magic 8 Pro features a 200-megapixel 1/1.4-inch telephoto camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 October 2025 17:55 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 8 Pro and Magic 8 run on MagicOS 10 based on Android 16

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 8 Pro has 6.71-inch display
  • Honor Magic 8 series comes in four RAM and storage options
  • Honor Magic 8 Pro packs a 7,200mAh battery
Honor Magic 8 and Honor Magic 8 Pro were launched in China on Wednesday. The new Magic series smartphones come in four colour options with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage. They ship with MagicOS 10, which is based on Android 16, and are equipped with a triple rear camera setup. The Honor Magic 8 Pro carries a 7,200mAh battery.

(This is a developing story, please refresh to see price and other specifications…)

Further reading: Honor Magic 8 Pro, Honor Magic 8 Pro Price, Honor Magic 8 Pro Specifications, Honor Magic 8, Honor Magic 8 Price, Honor Magic 8 Specifications, Honor Magic 8 Series, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
