Honor Magic V3 Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch on July 12

Honor Magic V3 will be equipped with Honor AI Defocus Eye Protection technology.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 July 2024 16:12 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/HonorMobilePhone

Honor Magic V3 seen in black, green, red and white colour options

  • Honor Magic V3 may feature a 50-megapixel rear camera
  • The handset could arrive with a water resistance certification
  • The Honor Magic V3 is said to support 66W fast charging
Honor Magic V3 is set to launch in China on July 12 alongside the Honor Magic Vs3, Honor MagicPad 2 and Honor MagicBook Art 14. The company has now revealed the colour options that the Honor Magic V3 will be available in after it is unveiled. Honor previously teased the design of the upcoming handset, which is claimed to be thinner and lighter than the current-generation Honor Magic V2. Notably, the preceding book-style foldable was introduced as the world's slimmest foldable smartphone in September 2023.

Honor Magic V3 colour options

The Honor Magic V3 has previously been teased in a 'Silk Road Dunhuang' (translated from Chinese) or red colourway. In a recent Weibo post, the company confirmed that the handset will be available in three additional shades — Tundra Green, Qilian Snow and Velvet Black.

In previous promotional posters, the Honor Magic V3 was claimed to be thinner and lighter than the preceding Honor Magic V2, which measures 9.9mm in thickness and weighs 231g or 237g, depending on the finish.

Honor Magic V3 features (expected)

Another Weibo post suggested that the Honor Magic V3 will be equipped with Honor's AI-backed Defocus Eye Protection technology as well as Deepfake Detection technology. These features were first showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2024 event in June.

The Honor Magic V3 has been tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The phone is expected to get a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. It is also likely to support 5G network connectivity as well as satellite support in China. The handset may weigh between 220 and 229g.

For optics, the Honor Magic V3 may carry a 50-megapixel sensor. It is said to be equipped with an ultra-thin USB Type-C port and the foldable handset's hinge may come with some kind of water resistance certification.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
