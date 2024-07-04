Honor MagicPad 2 is scheduled to launch in China on July 12, alongside other flagship products such as the Magic V3 and Magic Vs3. Ahead of its official debut, Honor has commenced the pre-booking of the tablet, which reveals several specifications of the tablet including its display size and storage configurations. This development comes just a month after the Chinese company launched the Honor 200 series in the global markets.

Honor MagicPad 2 pre-booking begins in China

According to the official website, Honor MagicPad 2 will be equipped with a 12.3-inch display. It will be available in four configurations: 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB. The tablet is said to come with Wi-Fi support.

While its pricing has not been revealed, Honor says customers can pre-book it by paying CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,100). With this, they will receive a limited-edition gift box with USB Type-C headphones and an additional year of broken screen replacement.

As per the company, Honor MagicPad 2 will come with AI defocus technology supporting 4,320Hz high-frequency PWM dimming – a technology which was first showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2024 last month.

Honor says the AI Defocus Eye Protection can decrease users' transient myopia by 13 degrees on average after using it for 25 minutes. The same technology will also be offered in Honor Magic V3 and V3s foldable smartphones.

Honor MagicPad 2 specifications (Rumoured)

According to tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the tablet will sport a 12.3-inch OLED display with a 3K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

As per the teaser images, the back of the Honor MagicPad 2 appears to have a single camera setup with an LED flash in a vertical camera module. It may be available in three colour options: Moonlight, Starry Sky Black, and a shade of white (unnamed) — these colour options have been .

