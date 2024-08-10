Honor Magic V3 was launched in China in July as the company's next-generation foldable phone, and it could soon be launched in global markets. A new variant of the smartphone has been spotted on a widely used performance benchmarking website, giving us an idea of what to expect to from the handset if it is introduced in other regions. The smartphone maker is likely to equip the Magic V3 foldable phone with the same specifications as the one that was launched in China.

A listing for a device with the model number "FCP-N49" was spotted by MySmartPrice on Geekbench, and the entry reveals that the device is equipped with an octa core processor that scored 1,914 points in the single-core test, and 5,354 points in the multi-core test. The chipset's prime core has a peak clock speed of 3.30GHz, as per the listing.

This handset will be equipped with an Adreno 750 GPU, and the benchmark numbers, CPU frequency, and GPU information suggest that the Honor Magic V3 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is currently the chipmaker's flagship processor launched in 2023. It is listed to feature 12GB of RAM.

While the entry on Geekbench does not directly reveal the name of the handset with the model number FCP-N49, the report points out that the same model number was found on a Telecommunications And Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) listing with the Honor Magic V3 moniker. The version of the Magic V3 that was recently launched in China bears the model number FCP-AN10.

Honor Magic V3 Specifications

The Chinese version of the Honor Magic V3 sports a 7.92-inch primary LTPO OLED screen as well as a 6.43-inch LTPO OLED cover display and both displays offer stylus support. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The phone runs on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0.1 and is equipped with a triple outer camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 40-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera.

The Honor Magic V3 also has a 40-megapixel wide-angle inner camera for selfies. The phone features a 5,150mAh silicon carbon battery with support for 66W wired charging. It has an IPX8 rating for dust and splash resistance.

