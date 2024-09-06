Technology News
English Edition
Honor Magic V3, MagicPad 2, MagicBook Art 14 Now Available Globally: See Price, Specifications

Honor Magic V3 is claimed to be the world's thinnest foldable smartphone yet.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 September 2024 13:51 IST
Honor Magic V3, MagicPad 2, MagicBook Art 14 Now Available Globally: See Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic V3 is globally offered in Black, Green and Reddish Brown shades

Highlights
  • Honor Magic V3 global variant is offered in a sole 12GB + 512GB option
  • The Honor MagicPad 2 ships with Android 14-based MagicOS 8
  • The Honor MagicBook Art 14 carries a 60Wh lithium polymer battery
Honor has brought the Magic V3, the Honor MagicPad 2, and the MagicBook Art 14 to global markets. The company announced the availability at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA Berlin) 2024 event. These were initially unveiled in China in July this year. The Honor Magic V3 is claimed to be the world's thinnest smartphone yet at 9.2mm thickness when folded. The Honor MagicPad 2 tablet comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and an OLED display. Meanwhile, the global version of the Honor MagicBook Art 14 is available with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 chipsets.

Honor Magic V3, Honor MagicPad 2, Honor MagicBook Art 14 Price

Honor Magic V3 price in the UK is set at GBP 1,699.99 (roughly Rs. 1,88,000) or at EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,86,500) for the sole 12GB + 512GB option in select European countries, according to an official press release. The phone is offered in Black, Green, and Reddish Brown shades. 

The Honor MagicPad 2 is priced at GBP 499.99 (roughly Rs. 55,300) or EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 55,800) in select global markets and is offered in Black and Moonlight White colourways. 

Lastly, the Honor MagicBook Art 14 is listed globally in Emerald Green and Sunrise White colour options. The price and availability details of the laptop have not yet been revealed. 

Honor Magic V3 Features

The Honor Magic V3 sports a 7.92-inch primary full HD+ LTPO OLED main display and a 6.43-inch LTPO OLED cover screen. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and packs a 5,150mAh battery with support for up to 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The triple rear camera unit of the handset includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel periscope shooter, and a 40-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it carries a 40-megapixel wide-angle sensor.

Honor MagicPad 2, Honor MagicBook Art 14 Features

The MagicPad 2 tablet comes with a 12.3-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, and a 13-megapixel main camera. It packs a 10,050mAh battery with support for 35W wired fast charging. It ships with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.

Honor's MagicBook Art 14 laptop features a 14.6-inch Ultra-HD OLED touch screen. It can be configured with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It has a  60Wh lithium polymer battery. Connectivity options include NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C port.

Honor MagicPad 2

Honor MagicPad 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.30-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 9-megapixel
Resolution 3000x1920 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10,050mAh
Comments

Honor Magic V3, Honor MagicPad 2, Honor MagicBook Art 14, Honor Magic V3 launch, Honor MagicPad 2 launch, Honor MagicBook Art 14 launch, Honor Magic V3 price, Honor MagicPad 2 price, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
