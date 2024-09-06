Honor has brought the Magic V3, the Honor MagicPad 2, and the MagicBook Art 14 to global markets. The company announced the availability at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA Berlin) 2024 event. These were initially unveiled in China in July this year. The Honor Magic V3 is claimed to be the world's thinnest smartphone yet at 9.2mm thickness when folded. The Honor MagicPad 2 tablet comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and an OLED display. Meanwhile, the global version of the Honor MagicBook Art 14 is available with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 chipsets.

Honor Magic V3, Honor MagicPad 2, Honor MagicBook Art 14 Price

Honor Magic V3 price in the UK is set at GBP 1,699.99 (roughly Rs. 1,88,000) or at EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,86,500) for the sole 12GB + 512GB option in select European countries, according to an official press release. The phone is offered in Black, Green, and Reddish Brown shades.

The Honor MagicPad 2 is priced at GBP 499.99 (roughly Rs. 55,300) or EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 55,800) in select global markets and is offered in Black and Moonlight White colourways.

Lastly, the Honor MagicBook Art 14 is listed globally in Emerald Green and Sunrise White colour options. The price and availability details of the laptop have not yet been revealed.

Honor Magic V3 Features

The Honor Magic V3 sports a 7.92-inch primary full HD+ LTPO OLED main display and a 6.43-inch LTPO OLED cover screen. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and packs a 5,150mAh battery with support for up to 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The triple rear camera unit of the handset includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel periscope shooter, and a 40-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it carries a 40-megapixel wide-angle sensor.

Honor MagicPad 2, Honor MagicBook Art 14 Features

The MagicPad 2 tablet comes with a 12.3-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, and a 13-megapixel main camera. It packs a 10,050mAh battery with support for 35W wired fast charging. It ships with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.

Honor's MagicBook Art 14 laptop features a 14.6-inch Ultra-HD OLED touch screen. It can be configured with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It has a 60Wh lithium polymer battery. Connectivity options include NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C port.