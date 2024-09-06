Honor unveiled an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) technology earlier this year, which it claimed could help people reduce the risk of myopia or nearsightedness. Further, the company also claimed that people who already suffer from the disorder might be able to reverse their condition. The company has now confirmed that the feature, dubbed Defocus Eye Protection, has been added to the Honor MagicPad 2 and the Honor V3, which were launched globally at the ongoing Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA Berlin) 2024 event.

Honor MagicPad 2, Magic V3 Gets the Defocus Eye Protection Feature

The feature was first announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2024. The AI-powered Defocus Eye Protection feature is a display technology. It is derived from a real medical technique also called Defocus Eye Protection. Originally added in prescription glasses, it uses peripheral defocus lenses which have been observed in various studies to reduce and control myopia among individuals by slowing down the eye elongation process responsible for the disorder.

In devices, Honor is using AI to simulate the same effect in displays. The company confirmed that it is using nearwork-induced transient myopia-reducing display in the Honor Magic V3 foldable smartphone and the Honor MagicPad 2 tablet.

The company claims the AI Defocus Eye Protection can decrease users' transient myopia by 13 degrees on average after using it for 25 minutes. Citing research, the brand said some users have even experienced a maximum reduction of 75 degrees.

According to an Android Central report, these displays use a mix of OLED screen technology and AI scene detection to recreate the effects of the Defocus lenses. The publication claimed that this effect did not negatively impact the image quality shown on the display.

The effect is said to be invisible to the unaided eye. Honor has, however, said that when used regularly over an extended period, the display showed a decrease in transient myopia by 13 degrees on average.

Notably, the Honor Magic V3 tablet's price is set at GBP 1,699.99 (roughly Rs. 1,88,000) in the UK and EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,86,500) in Europe for the 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. On the other hand, the Honor MagicPad 2 is priced at GBP 499.99 (roughly Rs. 55,300) in the UK or EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 55,800) in Europe.