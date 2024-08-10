Technology News
  Redmi Note 14, Poco X7 Neo Surface on BIS Certification Website Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Redmi Note 14, Poco X7 Neo Surface on BIS Certification Website Ahead of Anticipated Debut

The arrival of the Redmi Note 14 on the Indian regulator's website suggests that it could be launched in the country in the coming months.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 10 August 2024 11:57 IST
Redmi Note 14, Poco X7 Neo Surface on BIS Certification Website Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 13 was launched in India earlier this year

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 14 is expected to arrive as the successor to the Note 13 model
  • The Poco X7 Neo could be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 14
  • The Redmi Note 14 has also been spotted on China's 3C website
Redmi Note 14 could soon be launched in India, as the smartphone has surfaced on a regulatory website. The purported successor to the Redmi Note 13 has been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, in a listing that also includes another handset that is expected to debut as the Poco X7 Neo. While the specifications of the Redmi Note 14 are currently under wraps, the handset was previously listed on China's 3C website, hinting at an imminent launch.

A listing for a Redmi handset with the model number 24094RAD4I has been listed on the BIS website (via Gizmochina). While the entry does not specify the moniker of the handset, it is speculated to arrive as a variant of the Redmi Note 14 that recently approved by China's 3C regulator, where it was listed with the model number 24094RAD4C.

A Redmi phone and a Poco handset have been listed on the BIS website

 

The same BIS listing also mentions a Poco handset with the model number 2409FPCC4I and its inclusion as part of the same entry suggests that it will be similar to the purported Redmi Note 14. Once again, there's no mention of the smartphone's name or specifications in the listing on the certification website.

Earlier this year, the Poco X6 Neo was unveiled as a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 13, so we can speculate that the Poco handset listed on the BIS website might be the Poco X7 Neo.

Redmi Note 13, Poco X6 Neo Specifications

The Redmi Note 13 and Poco X6 Neo were launched with Android 13 and the company's MIUI 14 skin on top. Both phones sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. They are powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6800 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

There's a 108-megapixel primary camera with 3x in-sensor zoom and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on both the Redmi Note 13 and the Poco X6 Neo, and the handsets are equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 14 and Poco X6 Neo offer up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging. There's a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on both phones, for biometric authentication. Meanwhile, the handsets have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. 

