Technology News

iOS 17.2 to Bring Telephoto Camera Improvements to iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iOS 17.2 will add the ability to record spatial video on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 December 2023 19:38 IST
iOS 17.2 to Bring Telephoto Camera Improvements to iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

Spatial videos are designed to be watched on the Apple Vision Pro

Highlights
  • iOS 17.2 update for eligible iPhone models is expected later this month
  • The update adds the ability to capture spatial video on the iPhone 15 Pro
  • iOS 17.2 brings Qi2 wireless charging to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14
Advertisement

Apple released the iOS 17.2 RC (Release Candidate) for users enrolled in the company's developer programme on Tuesday. Besides adding support for Qi2, the next-generation wireless charging protocol to older iPhone models and a host of other new software features, the company's upcoming OS update is also set to bring improvements to the latest iPhone 15 Pro models. With iOS 17.2, the telephoto cameras on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly offer faster focus capabilities than before. The update also adds the ability for iPhone 15 Pro phones to capture spatial video.

Following the release of iOS 17.1.2 last week, Apple has now shipped the iOS 17.2 RC version to developers and testers. As per the Apple's release notes for the latest software (via 9to5Mac), the software includes “improved Telephoto camera focusing speed when capturing small faraway objects on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.”

Apple's release notes for the RC indicates that the upcoming iOS 17.2 update will provide a boost in focusing speed and accuracy while capturing distant objects for both the 3x telephoto camera of the iPhone 15 Pro and the 5x periscope telephoto sensor of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In addition to this, iOS 17.2 will introduce the ability to record spatial video on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This footage with 3D effects is designed to be watched on Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset, which is set to be released early next year.

Apple's upcoming iOS 17.2 update will also bring support for the Qi2 wireless charging standard to the iPhone 13 series and iPhone 14 series. It also offers improvements to the Messages, Memojis and Apple TV app and introduces the new Journal app that was unveiled at WWDC 2023. The update also adds new clock and weather widgets. The iOS 17.2 update is expected to be available to the general public later this month.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, Apple, iOS 17, iOS 17.2, iOS, iOS update
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Top Deals on Room Heaters at Croma

Related Stories

iOS 17.2 to Bring Telephoto Camera Improvements to iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Series India Launch Will Take Place in January
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G and 4G Variants Launched in India: See Price
  3. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Launched
  4. OnePlus 12 India, Global Launch Timeline Confirmed: Check Here
  5. iQoo 12 5G Price in India Accidentally Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Price
  6. Realme C67 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Redmi 13C 5G First Impressions: Plenty of Upgrades!
  8. Boat Takes Second Place in Q3 2023 Global Wearable Shipments: IDC
  9. Honor Magic 6 Lite With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Launched: See Price
  10. iQoo Neo 9 Pro Tipped to Run on This New Mobile Chipset From MediaTek
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 17.2 to Bring Telephoto Camera Improvements to iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
  2. WhatsApp Could Soon Let You Listen to Video and Music Audio Together on Video Calls
  3. Himachal Pradesh Special Investigation Team to Boost Digital Asset Security, Onboards Liminal
  4. Boat Climbs to Second Spot in Global Wearable Shipments in Q3 2023, Apple Leads the Way: IDC
  5. SpyLoan Malware Apps Used to Blackmail, Extort Users Using Personal Data Detected on Play Store
  6. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Leaked Marketing Images Suggest Design, Specifications; May Launch in January 2024
  7. OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 11R Stable Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Update Reportedly Rolling Out in India
  8. Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Says Company in Talks With Partners to Launch Mobile Store on iOS, Android: Report
  9. Bitcoin-Based Ordi Token Takes Crypto Market by Storm: Everything to Know
  10. Beeper Mini Brings iMessage Support to Android Phones, Works Without Apple ID: How It Works
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »