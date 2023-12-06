Apple released the iOS 17.2 RC (Release Candidate) for users enrolled in the company's developer programme on Tuesday. Besides adding support for Qi2, the next-generation wireless charging protocol to older iPhone models and a host of other new software features, the company's upcoming OS update is also set to bring improvements to the latest iPhone 15 Pro models. With iOS 17.2, the telephoto cameras on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly offer faster focus capabilities than before. The update also adds the ability for iPhone 15 Pro phones to capture spatial video.

Following the release of iOS 17.1.2 last week, Apple has now shipped the iOS 17.2 RC version to developers and testers. As per the Apple's release notes for the latest software (via 9to5Mac), the software includes “improved Telephoto camera focusing speed when capturing small faraway objects on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.”

Apple's release notes for the RC indicates that the upcoming iOS 17.2 update will provide a boost in focusing speed and accuracy while capturing distant objects for both the 3x telephoto camera of the iPhone 15 Pro and the 5x periscope telephoto sensor of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In addition to this, iOS 17.2 will introduce the ability to record spatial video on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This footage with 3D effects is designed to be watched on Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset, which is set to be released early next year.

Apple's upcoming iOS 17.2 update will also bring support for the Qi2 wireless charging standard to the iPhone 13 series and iPhone 14 series. It also offers improvements to the Messages, Memojis and Apple TV app and introduces the new Journal app that was unveiled at WWDC 2023. The update also adds new clock and weather widgets. The iOS 17.2 update is expected to be available to the general public later this month.

