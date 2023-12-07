OnePlus 12 was unveiled in China on December 5. The handset succeeds the OnePlus 11, which launched in India in February this year. The latest OnePlus handset is confirmed to launch globally, including in India, in early 2024. The OnePlus 12 comes with Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and packs a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC and 50W wireless charging support. A teardown video of the phone has surfaced online and it reveals all the structural components of OnePlus's latest flagship model.

In a video shared by WekiHome on YouTube, we first see the SIM tray of the OnePlus 12 being removed, followed by the removal of the back glass, which is opened up after melting the adhesive material with heat. We then find a three-piece plastic cover under which the motherboard is placed in a dual-stacked design alongside a special copper foil. This foil is expected to help in the heat dissipation process around the processor. As the teardown proceeds, we see the large vapour chamber, placed right below the phone's display.

Beneath the three-piece plastic cover, among other elements, we also see the wireless charging pad, the NFC antenna alongside the LED flash unit and the ambient light sensor packed inside the OnePlus 12. The video also shows us the placements of the three camera sensors - a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. As the teardown proceeds, we also see multiple rubber gaskets which are supposed to protect the phone from water damage. Notably, the phone comes with an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Currently available in China in Pale Green, Rock Black, and White colour options, the OnePlus 12 starts at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,700) for its 12GB + 256GB option. The 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are priced at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 56,600) and CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 62,500), respectively, while the top-of-the-line 24GB + 1TB option is listed at CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 68,400).

The OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It sports a 32-megapixel front camera sensor and supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C connectivity. For security, the phone carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset weighs 220 grams and measures 164.3mm x 75.8mm x 9.15mm in size.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.