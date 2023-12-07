Technology News

OnePlus 12 Packs a Large Vapour Chamber, Teardown Video Reveals

OnePlus 12 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 December 2023 10:35 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 is offered in Pale Green, Rock Black, and White colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12 carries a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 main camera
  • The phone has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • The OnePlus 12 also supports NFC connectivity
OnePlus 12 was unveiled in China on December 5. The handset succeeds the OnePlus 11, which launched in India in February this year. The latest OnePlus handset is confirmed to launch globally, including in India, in early 2024. The OnePlus 12 comes with Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and packs a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC and 50W wireless charging support. A teardown video of the phone has surfaced online and it reveals all the structural components of OnePlus's latest flagship model.

In a video shared by WekiHome on YouTube, we first see the SIM tray of the OnePlus 12 being removed, followed by the removal of the back glass, which is opened up after melting the adhesive material with heat. We then find a three-piece plastic cover under which the motherboard is placed in a dual-stacked design alongside a special copper foil. This foil is expected to help in the heat dissipation process around the processor. As the teardown proceeds, we see the large vapour chamber, placed right below the phone's display.

Beneath the three-piece plastic cover, among other elements, we also see the wireless charging pad, the NFC antenna alongside the LED flash unit and the ambient light sensor packed inside the OnePlus 12. The video also shows us the placements of the three camera sensors - a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. As the teardown proceeds, we also see multiple rubber gaskets which are supposed to protect the phone from water damage. Notably, the phone comes with an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Currently available in China in Pale Green, Rock Black, and White colour options, the OnePlus 12 starts at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,700) for its 12GB + 256GB option. The 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are priced at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 56,600) and CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 62,500), respectively, while the top-of-the-line 24GB + 1TB option is listed at CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 68,400).

The OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It sports a 32-megapixel front camera sensor and supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C connectivity. For security, the phone carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset weighs 220 grams and measures 164.3mm x 75.8mm x 9.15mm in size.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12 launch, OnePlus 12 specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Hands-on Images Show Notable Design Changes From Galaxy S23 Ultra

