Honor may be preparing to expand its 10,000mAh battery strategy to more affordable smartphones. A new leak suggests the company is working on the Honor X80, which could bring an unusually large battery to the budget segment. The handset is expected to feature a flat LTPS display with 1.5K resolution and may debut with a next-generation Snapdragon 6-series chipset. While Honor has not confirmed any details yet, the latest report hints that the device could launch soon in China.

Honor X80 Tipped as Budget Phone With 10,000mAh Battery and LTPS Screen

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming Honor X80 will be priced under CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 13,000) and could pack a battery rated at over 10,000mAh. The tipster seems to have reiterated his previous claims about the rumoured affordable smartphone from Honor.

The tipster says that the Honor X80 will feature a 6.81-inch flat 1.5K LTPS display and an upgraded design. Honor is also said to be evaluating a next-generation Snapdragon 6-series chipset, possibly the SM6850 platform, which could be the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 SoC. Notably, the previous leak suggested a Snapdragon 7 series low-power processor.

The existing Honor X70 comes with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip and an 8,300mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. It carries a single 50-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and a 6.79-inch 1.5K display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

In China, pricing for the Honor X70 started at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB option and went up to CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration.

The tipster added that Honor's recent 10,000mAh models, including the Honor Power 2 and Honor Win lineup, have performed strongly in their respective categories. The tipster added that Honor may bring even bigger batteries to the Magic series later this year, possibly alongside a larger 6.85-inch display.