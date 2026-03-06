Technology News
Honor X80i Spotted on TENAA With 6,800mAh Battery, 6.6-Inch OLED Display

Honor X80i is listed in 6GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 March 2026 10:59 IST
Honor X80i Spotted on TENAA With 6,800mAh Battery, 6.6-Inch OLED Display

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X80i is expected to come with upgrades over last year's Honor X70i (above)

Highlights
  • Honor X80i has been spotted on the TENAA website
  • It is listed in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options
  • Honor X80i is listed with a 8-megapixel front-facing camera
Honor X80i is said to be in the works as the latest entrant in the company's X series. The handset's launch date is not official yet, but it has been spotted on Chinese regulator TENAA's database, revealing its model number and a few core specifications. The Honor X80i is listed with a 6.6-inch OLED display, a dual rear camera unit and an octa-core processor. The phone's battery capacity is likely around 6,800mAh. The Honor X80i is expected to offer upgrades over last year's Honor X70i.

Honor X80i Specifications (Expected)

An unannounced Honor smartphone bearing model number LNA-AN00, which is believed to be associated with the Honor X80i, was spotted on TENAA. The phone has a 6.6-inch OLED display with 1,200x2,600 pixels resolution. It is listed with an octa-core processor with a 2.6GHz speed.

The TENAA listing reveals 6GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. The alleged Honor X80i is shown with a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

As per the listing, the Honor X80i has a 6,800mAh rated battery, which is likely to be marketed as 7,000mAh. It has a gravity sensor, a proximity sensor, a light sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It could include an IR blaster and support the face recognition feature. It is listed with 157.43×75.35×7.34mm measurements and 185 grams in weight.

Honor is yet to confirm the existence of the Honor X80i, but its presence on the TENAA platform indicates that launch could be around the corner. It is likely to succeed the Honor X70i, which was released in China in April last year with a starting price tag of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000). The existing model has a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset. It has a 108-megapixel rear camera unit and a 6,000mAh battery. 

Honor X70i

Honor X70i

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
