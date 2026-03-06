Honor X80i is said to be in the works as the latest entrant in the company's X series. The handset's launch date is not official yet, but it has been spotted on Chinese regulator TENAA's database, revealing its model number and a few core specifications. The Honor X80i is listed with a 6.6-inch OLED display, a dual rear camera unit and an octa-core processor. The phone's battery capacity is likely around 6,800mAh. The Honor X80i is expected to offer upgrades over last year's Honor X70i.

Honor X80i Specifications (Expected)

An unannounced Honor smartphone bearing model number LNA-AN00, which is believed to be associated with the Honor X80i, was spotted on TENAA. The phone has a 6.6-inch OLED display with 1,200x2,600 pixels resolution. It is listed with an octa-core processor with a 2.6GHz speed.

The TENAA listing reveals 6GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. The alleged Honor X80i is shown with a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

As per the listing, the Honor X80i has a 6,800mAh rated battery, which is likely to be marketed as 7,000mAh. It has a gravity sensor, a proximity sensor, a light sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It could include an IR blaster and support the face recognition feature. It is listed with 157.43×75.35×7.34mm measurements and 185 grams in weight.

Honor is yet to confirm the existence of the Honor X80i, but its presence on the TENAA platform indicates that launch could be around the corner. It is likely to succeed the Honor X70i, which was released in China in April last year with a starting price tag of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000). The existing model has a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset. It has a 108-megapixel rear camera unit and a 6,000mAh battery.