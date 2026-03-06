Technology News
OnePlus 15T Tipped to Feature 1.5K 165Hz Display as Company Confirms Key Specifications

Battery capacity is teased to be one of the standout features of the upcoming OnePlus 15T.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 March 2026 09:53 IST
OnePlus 15T Tipped to Feature 1.5K 165Hz Display as Company Confirms Key Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 15T is the upcoming successor to China-exclusive 13T

Highlights
  • The OnePlus 15T's screen is tipped to support 165Hz refresh rate
  • The phone could deliver gaming up to 165fps in several competitive titles
  • It is confirmed to pack a 7,500mAh battery and 100W charging
The OnePlus 15T is expected to go official in China soon as the latest addition to the OnePlus family, which already comprises the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R. While its launch date has yet to be announced, a tipster has shed light on what it could offer in the display department. It is tipped to feature a 1.5K resolution screen with support for a high refresh rate. Meanwhile, a company official has confirmed several details about the upcoming OnePlus 15T, too.

OnePlus 15T Display Details (Leaked)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the OnePlus 15T will be equipped with a 1.5K resolution screen, coupled with a 165Hz refresh rate. The tipster claims it is the only small-screen flagship in the industry to support an “ultra-high” refresh rate.

The upcoming handset is tipped to take advantage of its high refresh rate to enable high fps count in games. As per the claim, it may run several games at up to 165 frames per second (fps). On the other hand, other large-screen flagships come with 144fps support, while competing small-screen flagships have up to 120fps only.

The tipster claims that the OnePlus 15T will support 165fps in competitive titles like PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile, League of Legends: Wild Rift, CrossFire: Legends, New Legend of the Condor Heroes, QQ Speed, Naruto Mobile, and Arena Breakout. Other games like Honor of Kings and Valorant Mobile (in early testing) are said to support up to 144fps gameplay.

In comparison, all of the aforementioned games are tipped to be capped at 144fps for other large-screen flagships, while some of them also support a lower 120fps count on small-screen flagship devices.

Key Specifications (Confirmed)

OnePlus China President Louis Li Jie outlined several hardware upgrades planned for the upcoming OnePlus 15T. The executive positioned the device as a performance-focused compact flagship, suggesting it is designed for users who prefer smaller smartphones without sacrificing high-end features.

According to the official, the OnePlus 15T will feature a 6.32-inch flat display, described as a small-screen panel with a large “gold R angle”. The phone will also feature extremely narrow physical bezels on all four sides, which the company claims will deliver an improved front-facing design.

Battery capacity is also teased to be one of the standout features. The smartphone will reportedly pack a 7,500mAh “glacier battery,” which Li Jie says will be larger than the batteries found in some large-screen flagship phones. The handset is confirmed to support 100W Super Flash Charging, along with bypass charging capability.

For optics, the OnePlus 15T will feature an upgraded LUMO periscope telephoto camera, with the company also claiming the module will maintain a relatively small camera bump. It is confirmed to have an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K-rated build.

Other confirmed upgrades include 50W wireless charging, a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and support for a magnetic accessory ecosystem. The latter is expected to include compatible chargers, protective cases, and cooling accessories such as fans.

The executive also teased that the company will reveal the design of the OnePlus 15T next Monday, indicating that more information about the smartphone could be shared soon.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
