Samsung Galaxy Smartphone Prices Reportedly Hiked in India; Several Models Said to Be Affected

The latest price hikes come as several manufacturers are attempting to deal with rising component costs and supply chain issues.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 March 2026 11:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G (pictured) was launched in India in October 2025

Highlights
  • Several Samsung Galaxy phones in India see price hikes up to Rs. 3,000
  • Updated Samsung Galaxy smartphone prices now visible on website
  • Galaxy M36, F36, M17 and A17 among phones with reported price hikes
Samsung has reportedly increased the prices of several of its smartphones in India. The reported revision affects multiple models across the Galaxy M, F, and A series, with increases of up to Rs. 3,000 depending on the model and storage configuration. Updated prices appear to have already taken effect and are currently reflected on Samsung's official website. The changes were first highlighted by a tipster on social media, alongside what appears to be a dealer circular outlining revised recommended prices for select Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M, F, A Series Phones to Cost More in India

According to details shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X, alongside what appears to be a leaked dealer circular listing revised recommended prices for select Galaxy models. The revised pricing is said to have come into effect on March 5, and the updated prices are currently reflected on Samsung's official website.

As per the shared information, the Samsung Galaxy M36 and Galaxy F36 models have received price hikes of up to Rs. 1,500, depending on the storage configuration. The Galaxy M36 8GB + 128GB variant is now listed at Rs. 21,999, up from Rs. 21,499, while the Galaxy M36 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 25,999, compared to its earlier Rs. 24,499 price.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy F36 8GB + 128GB variant is now priced at Rs. 21,999, reflecting a Rs. 500 increase from its previous Rs. 21,499 price. The 8GB + 256GB variant has seen a larger increase of Rs. 1,500 and is now listed at Rs. 25,999, up from Rs. 24,499.

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G has also reportedly received a price revision, where its 6GB + 128GB variant is now priced at Rs. 16,499, up from Rs. 15,999, and the 8GB + 128GB variant has increased to Rs. 18,499 from Rs. 17,499.

The Samsung Galaxy F17 5G is said to have seen price increases of up to Rs. 1,000 depending on the variant. The 4GB + 128GB model is now listed at Rs. 16,999, compared to its earlier Rs. 16,499 price. The 6GB + 128GB variant is now priced at Rs. 18,999, up from Rs. 17,999, while the 8GB + 128GB model is now listed at Rs. 20,999, compared to Rs. 19,999 previously.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G has reportedly seen some of the largest increases among the affected models. The 6GB + 128GB variant is now listed at Rs. 20,499, up from Rs. 18,999. The 8GB + 128GB variant has increased to Rs. 22,499 from Rs. 20,499, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is now priced at Rs. 26,499, compared to Rs. 23,499 earlier.

Lastly, price changes have also been reported for the Samsung Galaxy A06 5G. The 4GB + 64GB variant remains listed at Rs. 12,499. Meanwhile, the 4GB + 128GB variant is now priced at Rs. 15,999, up from Rs. 13,999. The 6GB + 128GB variant is now listed at Rs. 15,499, compared to Rs. 13,999 earlier.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung for comment regarding the reported price revisions in India, and this story will be updated once we receive the company's response.

The tipster also claimed that the Oppo A6 Pro, Oppo A6x, and Reno 15C could see a price hike soon. While the reason behind the revisions is unclear, such price adjustments in the smartphone market are often linked to rising component costs and supply chain pressures.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M36, Samsung Galaxy F36, Samsung Galaxy M17 5G, Samsung Galaxy F17 5G, Samsung Galaxy A17 5G, Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, Samsung, Oppo A6 Pro, Oppo A6x, Reno 15C, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Related Stories

Comment
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

