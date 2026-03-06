Motorola Edge 70 Fusion was launched in India on Friday, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 primary camera with OIS, along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide and macro lens and a 32-megapixel front camera. The handset features a 6.78-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 5,200 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone also packs a 7,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging and starts at Rs. 24,999 in India.
