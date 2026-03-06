Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Launched in India With 50 Megapixel Sony LYT 710 Camera, 7,000mAh Battery

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Sony LYT-710 Camera, 7,000mAh Battery

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion was launched in India on Friday, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 primary camera with OIS, along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide and macro lens and a 32-megapixel front camera. The handset features a 6.78-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 5,200 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 March 2026 10:55 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Sony LYT-710 Camera, 7,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion features a triple rear camera unit

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 70 Fusion meets IP68+IP69 dust and water resistance ratings
  • The handset also comes with MIL-STD-810H durability certification
  • Edge 70 Fusion supports 68W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion was launched in India on Friday, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 primary camera with OIS, along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide and macro lens and a 32-megapixel front camera. The handset features a 6.78-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 5,200 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone also packs a 7,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging and starts at Rs. 24,999 in India.

(This is a developing story, please refresh for updates...)

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Price in India, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India Launch, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Features
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus 15T Tipped to Feature 1.5K 165Hz Display as Company Confirms Key Specifications

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Sony LYT-710 Camera, 7,000mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro Launched in India at This Price
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Sony LYT-710 Camera
  3. Moto Watch Review: The Best Smartwatch Under Rs. 6,000 in 2026?
  4. Vivo T5x 5G AnTuTu Score Exceeds 1 Million Points, Will Launch in India Soon
  5. Samsung Galaxy A47 5G, Galaxy A57 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. Honor X80i Pops Up on TENAA With These Key Specifications
  7. Nothing Phone 4a vs Motorola Edge 70: Price in India, Features Compared
  8. Nothing Launches Headphone (a) With Adaptive ANC, Spatial Audio Support
  9. Nothing Phone 4a Pro First Impressions
  10. WhatsApp Plus Could Soon Let You Pay to Access These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Sony LYT-710 Camera, 7,000mAh Battery
  2. MacBook Pro (2026) With the M5 Max Chip Outpaces Older MacBook Pro Model With M4 Max on Geekbench
  3. Samsung Galaxy Smartphone Prices Reportedly Hiked in India; Several Models Said to Be Affected
  4. Honor X80i Spotted on TENAA With 6,800mAh Battery, 6.6-Inch OLED Display
  5. OnePlus 15T Tipped to Feature 1.5K 165Hz Display as Company Confirms Key Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G Specifications Reportedly Leaked in Full Ahead of Launch
  7. ISS Crew Prepares to Send Japan’s HTV-X1 Cargo Spacecraft Back to Earth After Four Months
  8. OpenAI’s Codex App Is Now Available on Windows, Can Be Downloaded via Microsoft Store
  9. OpenAI Teases GPT-5.4 AI Model Launch Just a Day After Releasing GPT-5.3 Instant
  10. Nothing Headphone (a) Launched With Adaptive ANC, Customisable Controls: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »