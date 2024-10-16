Technology News
English Edition

Huawei's HarmonyOS Next to Launch in China on October 22; Will Come With AI Features

Huawei has confirmed that its upcoming OS will bring support for over 10,000 applications and services for its smartphones and other devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 October 2024 13:56 IST
Huawei's HarmonyOS Next to Launch in China on October 22; Will Come With AI Features

Photo Credit: Huawei

HarmonyOS Next borrows several design elements from the Huawei's Android skin

Highlights
  • HarmonyOS Next will be introduced in China on October 22
  • The OS has redesigned app arrangements, widgets and other elements
  • It is built to use AI at its core, including an AI agent dubbed Celia
Advertisement

Huawei's proprietary operating system (OS) dubbed HarmonyOS Next will be unveiled in China next week, the company confirmed via social media on Tuesday. It was initially rumoured to be released in September but the announcement did not take place. The Chinese smartphone maker's upcoming OS does not rely on Google's Android Open Source Project (AOSP) code but is built on the Hongmeng kernel and system architecture. This means existing Android apps running on Huawei devices will not be compatible with HarmonyOS Next.

Huawei HarmonyOS Next Launch

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Huawei confirmed that HarmonyOS Next will be introduced in China at 7 pm local time on October 22. This launch is speculated to coincide with the launch of the purported Huawei Nova 13 series whose pre-reservations have already commenced.

The company already previewed a developer version of its upcoming OS last year and it appears to borrow design elements from Harmony OS – Huawei's Android skin. This applies to the app arrangements, widgets, notification bar and control centre. Huawei has confirmed that HarmonyOS Next will bring support for over 10,000 applications and services for its smartphones and other devices.

Huawei's OS is built to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) at its core, from the kernel system to apps. Huawei says it can not only use it to control the system elements but also enable its use in third-party applications. HarmonyOS Next also comes with a built-in system-level AI assistant that has high-level understanding and interaction capabilities.

It uses an AI agent dubbed Celia which is built on Huawei's Pangu large language model (LLM). Additionally, it can also take advantage of third-party cloud-based AI models to provide enhanced services. Courtesy of its inclusion, the OS is capable of providing personalised content and smart services based on different scenarios.

Huawei says HarmonyOS Next can reduce the developers' adaptation and development costs by providing them with 18 pit code samples and native interconnection kits. Leveraging the new star shield security architecture, the OS has nuclear-level system-wide security, the company adds.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei HarmonyOS Next, HarmonyOS Next, HarmonyOS Next release date, HarmonyOS Next app support
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
NYT Sends AI Startup Perplexity 'Cease and Desist' Notice Over Content Use
EU AI Act Checker Reveals Big Tech's Compliance Pitfalls

Related Stories

Huawei's HarmonyOS Next to Launch in China on October 22; Will Come With AI Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Ring Launched in India: Here's How Much It Costs
  2. Dell XPS 13 With Intel Lunar Lake Chip, AI Features Launched in India
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro to Launch in October; May Get a Large 6,500mAh Battery
  4. Vivo Y300 Plus With Snapdragon 695 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  5. iPad Mini (2024) With A17 Pro Chip Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel, AMD Form x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group for Improved Software Compatibility Amidst Increasing Competition From Arm
  2. October Pixel Drop Brings New Features and Updates to Pixel Phones, Tablet and Watch
  3. Oppo Find X8 Series Pre-Reservations Begin; Design, Key Specifications Revealed
  4. Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar and Sub 4 Subwoofer Launched: Specifications, Price
  5. Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC System Requirements, Pre-Load Times Announced
  6. Dell XPS 13 9350 With Intel Lunar Lake Processors Launched in India: Specifications, Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy Ring With IP68 Rating, Health Tracking Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Google Shopping Page Redesigned With Infinite Scroll, Video
  9. Bitcoin’s Volatility Returns After Hitting Highest Since July
  10. Huawei's HarmonyOS Next to Launch in China on October 22; Will Come With AI Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »