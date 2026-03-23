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  • Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition Launched With Built In Cooling Fan, Three Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications

Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition Launched With Built-In Cooling Fan, Three Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications

Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition has a biomimetic wing-shaped turbofan for heat dissipation.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 March 2026 17:42 IST
Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition Launched With Built-In Cooling Fan, Three Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition features a triple rear camera unit

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Highlights
  • Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition launched in China
  • It runs on a Kirin 9030 Pro chipset
  • Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition carries a 6,000mAh battery
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Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition has been launched in China. Unlike the standard Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max, the new model comes with design tweaks and an active cooling system. The new variant has a triple rear camera setup instead of a quad-camera system. It has a built-in cooling fan for enhanced thermal performance during gaming. Aside from the rear camera unit and design changes, the Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition largely mirrors the regular Mate 80 Pro Max. It features a 6.9-inch AMOLED LTPO display and runs on the Kirin 9030 Pro chipset. The Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition also has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 80W wireless charging.

Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition Price, Availability

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition is priced at CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 1,15,200) for the 16GB+512GB RAM and storage option. The 16GB+1TB RAM and storage variant costs CNY 9,499 (roughly Rs. 1,28,000) for the 16GB+1TB RAM and storage option. It is available in Polar Night Black and Polar Day Gold (translated from Chinese) colourways.

For comparison, the standard Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max came with a price tag of CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000) for the 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. 

Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition runs on HarmonyOS 6.0 and features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,320x2,848 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with 8,000 nits peak brightness, up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The display has 455ppi pixel density and has second-generation Kunlun glass protection.

Under the hood, the Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max has a Kirin 9030 Pro chipset coupled with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The handset features a biomimetic wing-shaped turbofan for heat dissipation during gaming and live streaming sessions. Huawei says the handset supports 90fps and ray tracing for a high-frame-rate experience for effortless combat. It offers Huawei's HyperSpace Memory technology for expanding the available memory up to 20GB virtually.

The triple rear camera unit of the Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition includes a 50-megapixel RYYB sensor with variable f/1.4 – f/4.0 aperture and OIS, a 40-megapixel RYYB ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel macro telephoto RYYB camera with OIS and Huawei's second-generation red maple primary colour camera.

For selfies, the Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition has a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f2.0 aperture, autofocus, alongside a 3D depth-sensing camera. It has an IP68+IP69-rated build.

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition offers different connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6, BeiDou, Galileo, Navic, GPS, AGPS, QZSS, Glonass, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, attitude sensor, camera laser autofocus sensor, colour temperature sensor, compass, gyroscope, gravity sensor, Infrared sensor, and proximity sensor. The new phone has a side-mounted display fingerprint scanner, and it supports 3D face recognition.

Like the vanilla Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max, the Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition also carries a 6,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 80W wireless fast charging support. The battery also supports 18W wired reverse charging.

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Further reading: Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition, Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition Price, Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition Specifications, Huawei, Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition Launched With Built-In Cooling Fan, Three Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications
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