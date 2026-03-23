OnePlus 15T is scheduled to be launched in China on Tuesday (March 24) by the smartphone maker. The handset is currently available for pre-order in the country via the company's online store. A day before its unveiling in China, the OnePlus 15T has been spotted on a certification website in the country, revealing additional details about the upcoming phone, including its display size and front design. This comes shortly after the company confirmed that the OnePlus 15T will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, with Oppo's LUMO imaging engine. The phone is also confirmed to feature the flagship Snapdragon chipset.

OnePlus 15T Specifications, Features (Expected)

A day before its launch, the OnePlus 15T has been listed on the China Telecom website with the model number PLZ110. According to the listing, the phone will be equipped with a 6.32-inch (1,216x2,640 pixels) display. The handset will also sport a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, housed inside a hole punch display cutout.

It is listed as a dual SIM handset, which also supports NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. On top of this, the OnePlus 15T will be launched in China with a “proximity sensor, an orientation sensor, a light sensor, a gravity sensor, and an altitude sensor” (translated from Chinese), the listing suggests. The handset will run on Android 16. The upcoming OnePlus 15T is expected to measure 150.56×71.82×8.48mm, while weighing about 194g.

We already know that the OnePlus 15T will be launched in China on March 24 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). It is confirmed to go on sale in the country via the Oppo China online store in Healing White Chocolate, Pure Cocoa, and Relaxing Matcha (translated from Chinese) colourways. The phone will be offered in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations.

The OnePlus 15T will be powered by Qualcomm's 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, along with a Lingxi” touch response chip, the G2 Wi-Fi chip, and next-generation “Wind Chaser Gaming” kernel. It will pack a 7,500mAh Glacier Battery with support for 100 SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The handset will carry a dual rear camera unit, with Oppo's Lumo imaging engine. It will feature two 50-megapixel shooters.