Huawei Announces Global Launch Event for December 12, Teases Mate X6

Huawei Mate X6 book-style foldable smartphone was launched in China in November with a 7.93-inch inner display and a 6.45-inch quad-curved OLED cover screen. The Collector's Edition of the handset has a second-generation basalt-tempered Kunlun glass protection. It likely carries the latest in-house Kirin 9100 chipset and gets a 5,110mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. Now, the company has confirmed the date of a global launch event where the foldable phone is teased to be introduced in markets outside China.

Huawei Mate X6 Global Launch Date

Huawei announced in an X post that a global launch event will take place in Dubai on December 12. Although the company did not confirm the product or products that will be unveiled at the event, the post includes the hashtag "#UnfoldtheClassic." This suggests that the recently launched Huawei Mate X6 book-style foldable will be launched in select global markets on the day.

Unfold the classic as a new era of flagship foldable excellence begins. Dubai. 12 December 2024. #HuaweiLaunch #FashionForward #UnfoldtheClassic pic.twitter.com/xL1pVNM7Bu — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) December 2, 2024

Huawei Mate X6 Features, Price

The Huawei Mate X6 sports a 7.93-inch (2,440x2,240 pixels) primary OLED screen and a 6.45-inch (1,080x2,440 pixels) quad-curved OLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and Kunlun glass protection. Meanwhile, the Collector's Edition has a second-generation basalt-tempered Kunlun glass protection. It is most likely equipped with a Kirin 9100 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The phone runs on HarmonyOS 4.3 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Huawei Mate X6 sports a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS support, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 48-megapixel telephoto macro camera at the back. The handset is also equipped with two 8-megapixel selfie camera sensors.

The Huawei Mate X6 is backed by a 5,110mAh battery, while the Collector's Edition gets a 5,200mAh cell. All variants come with support for 66W wired, 50W wireless and 7.5W wireless reverse charging. The phone has an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance.

The base Huawei Mate X6 price in China starts at CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,50,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the Collector's Edition begins at CNY 14,999 (roughly Rs. 1,75,000) for the 16GB + 512GB variant.