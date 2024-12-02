Technology News
Huawei Announces Global Launch Event for December 12, Teases Mate X6

Huawei Mate X6 comes with a 7.93-inch main OLED display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 December 2024 16:52 IST
Huawei Announces Global Launch Event for December 12, Teases Mate X6

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate X6 has an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate X6 comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The handset supports 66W wired, 50W wireless, 7.5W reverse charging
  • The Huawei Mate X6 ships with HarmonyOS 4.3
Huawei Mate X6 book-style foldable smartphone was launched in China in November with a 7.93-inch inner display and a 6.45-inch quad-curved OLED cover screen. The Collector's Edition of the handset has a second-generation basalt-tempered Kunlun glass protection. It likely carries the latest in-house Kirin 9100 chipset and gets a 5,110mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. Now, the company has confirmed the date of a global launch event where the foldable phone is teased to be introduced in markets outside China. 

Huawei Mate X6 Global Launch Date

Huawei announced in an X post that a global launch event will take place in Dubai on December 12. Although the company did not confirm the product or products that will be unveiled at the event, the post includes the hashtag "#UnfoldtheClassic." This suggests that the recently launched Huawei Mate X6 book-style foldable will be launched in select global markets on the day.

Huawei Mate X6 Features, Price

The Huawei Mate X6 sports a 7.93-inch (2,440x2,240 pixels) primary OLED screen and a 6.45-inch (1,080x2,440 pixels) quad-curved OLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and Kunlun glass protection. Meanwhile, the Collector's Edition has a second-generation basalt-tempered Kunlun glass protection. It is most likely equipped with a Kirin 9100 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The phone runs on HarmonyOS 4.3 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Huawei Mate X6 sports a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS support, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 48-megapixel telephoto macro camera at the back. The handset is also equipped with two 8-megapixel selfie camera sensors.

The Huawei Mate X6 is backed by a 5,110mAh battery, while the Collector's Edition gets a 5,200mAh cell. All variants come with support for 66W wired, 50W wireless and 7.5W wireless reverse charging. The phone has an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance.

The base Huawei Mate X6 price in China starts at CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,50,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the Collector's Edition begins at CNY 14,999 (roughly Rs. 1,75,000) for the 16GB + 512GB variant.

Huawei Mate X6

Huawei Mate X6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.93-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 40-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5110mAh
OS HarmonyOS HarmonyOS 4.3
Resolution 2240x2440 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
