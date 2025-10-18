Technology News
Diwali 2025: Top 5 Tech Gadgets to Decorate Your Home

Here’s a list of the top tech gadgets to enhance your home decor this Diwali.

Updated: 18 October 2025
Diwali 2025: Top 5 Tech Gadgets to Decorate Your Home

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Gesto 10 Diya Curtain Lights offer eight different flashing modes

Highlights
  • Use tech gadgets to light up your home decor this Diwali
  • Floating Flower Diyas are battery-powered and are reusable
  • These affordable gadgets combine tradition with modern convenience
Diwali 2025 is almost here, and if you're still searching for last-minute purchases to light up your home, we have picked out a few tech gadgets that will help you. While traditional decorations are appealing, there are tech gadgets that offer new levels of convenience and customisation. These gadgets can blend into the traditional aesthetics, easing your Diwali preparations and helping your home shine even brighter during this year's festival of lights.

Here's a list of the top tech gadgets to enhance your home decor this Diwali.

1. Floating Reusable Colourful Flower Diya - Priced at Rs. 468 for a pack of 48, these diyas are an affordable and eco-friendly alternative to conventional diyas. Since they are battery-powered, no oil is required, reducing the risk of spillage. They are reusable as well, meaning you can dust them off and use them next Diwali, too.

2. Gesto 10 Diya Curtain Lights - These are diya-shaped curtain lights having SMD LEDs. The pack includes five large and five small diya designs made from acrylic. The lights are remote-controlled and have eight different lighting modes to choose from, making them a good choice for different kinds of setups. The Gesto 10 Diya Curtain Lights are priced at Rs. 385.

3. Gesto Multicolour Led Serial String Lights - The Gesto Multicolour Led Serial String Lights, priced at Rs. 125, are fairy string lights that come with a plug-in transformer for prolonged life. The lights offer eight different lighting modes, from waves and sequential to flashing and slow-fade. The manufacturer claims they are made with copper wire and flexible plastic, and have an IP44-rated build.

4. Diamond Craft 360 Degree Rotating Disco LED Bulb Light Lamp - Priced at Rs. 299, it is a decorative bulb for bringing festive ambience to homes. It provides a disco-light effect to create a party atmosphere. The Diamond Craft 360 Degree Rotating Disco LED Bulb Light Lamp has an E26 base, which can be fixed to most lighting fixtures for a plug-and-play operation.

5. Gesto Diwali Diya Neon Sign Strip lights - These are simple neon string lights that can add a soothing glow to your home decor. With a wall-mounting design, it can easily be hung on any wall to add elegance. The manufacturer claims that these lights are energy efficient as well and use LED technology. The Gesto Diwali Diya Neon Sign Strip lights have an IP55-rated design and are priced at Rs. 225.

Further reading: Diwali, LED lights, Diwali Gadgets
