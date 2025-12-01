Technology News
Seher Hone Ko Hai OTT Release: Cast, Plot, Trailer, Storyline, and Complete Drama Summary

Seher Hone Ko Hai tells the emotional and inspiring story of Seher, a young girl who dreams of becoming a doctor.

Updated: 1 December 2025
Seher Hone Ko Hai OTT Release: Cast, Plot, Trailer, Storyline, and Complete Drama Summary

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Seher Hone Ko Hai follows a girl chasing her doctor dreams despite marriage pressures

  • Stars Rishita Kothari, Parth Samthaan, Mahhi Vij, and Vaquar Shaikh
  • Produced by Richa Yamini under Icecream Dreams and Aarambh Entertainment
  • A girl’s study dream battles the threat of early marriage
Seher Hone Ko Hai, starring Parth Samthaan, is set to lead on TV again. The series is quite promising, featuring an aspiring Muslim girl who tries to fight the odds of social stereotypes and religion. It gets the newcomer Rishita Kothari in the main role. It is going to launch on OTT and TV. It has been packed with lots of drama and unconventional romance with an inspiring storyline and narrative. Fans of Parth are too excited to watch him in another drama.

When and Where to Watch

Seher Hone Ko Hai is coming on December 2, 2025, on JioHotstar and Colors TV. Viewers can watch it on both platforms.

Trailer and Plot

The plot moves around a girl, Seher, who is bright and young and aspires to be a doctor. Since her mother got married at a very young age and killed her ambition, she didn't want her child to live that way. Kausar stands for her daughter and educates her to let her fulfil her aspirations. Seher's father does not agree with this decision and wants her to marry a man belonging to a powerful family. There is tension in the story built between Seher's dream and the personal dreams faced with many restrictions by her family.

Cast and Crew

The cast of Seher Hone Ko Hai engrosses Parth Samthaan, Rishita Kothari, Mahhi Vij, Vaquar Shaikh, Apurva Agnihotri, Deepak Qazir and others in it. Richa Yamini is the producer of the show under Icecream Dreams.

Reception

The drama has a buzz on social media and all around on TV ads. It is a different story that is heartfelt by many girls and thus relatable. It has no IMDb rating yet.

 

Further reading: Seher Hone Ko Hai, IMDb, platforms, JioHotstar, Colors TV
How ColorOS 16 Makes Everyday Life Easier on the OPPO Find X9
iQOO 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip to Go on Sale in India Today: See Price, Offers
Seher Hone Ko Hai OTT Release: Cast, Plot, Trailer, Storyline, and Complete Drama Summary
