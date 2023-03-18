Technology News

India Aims Rs. 24 Lakh Crore Electronics Manufacturing Capability by 2026: MoS IT

India has more than 90,000 startups, including 110 unicorns, in which young Indians are playing a big part, he said.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 18 March 2023 00:59 IST
India Aims Rs. 24 Lakh Crore Electronics Manufacturing Capability by 2026: MoS IT

The government aims to create over 10 lakh jobs with the increased manufacturing capability

Highlights
  • He said that at least 15 lakh young people from Karnataka will be trained
  • Startups should choose Indian banks as preferred banking partner, he said
  • The minister said the country is today at an inflection point

The government aims to increase electronics manufacturing capability to Rs. 24 lakh crore by 2025-26, which will also help create over 10 lakh jobs, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.

Speaking at a function in Bengaluru, the minister said the country is today at an inflection point — the most exciting period in its history — and the present generation of students is the luckiest generation in the independent India's history.

"...target of the Narendra Modi Government is to increase electronics manufacturing capability to Rs. 24 lakh crore by 2025-26, which will also help create over 10 lakh jobs," an official statement quoted him as saying.

He said that there are more than 90,000 startups, including 110 unicorns, in which young Indians are playing a big part.

The minister said that at least 15 lakh young Indians from Karnataka will be given training in industry relevant future-ready skills.

"Remembering 'Appu', (the popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar as he was commonly referred to) on his birthday, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the day is observed as 'Spoorti Dina' or Inspiration Day, and that the occasion could not be more apt to discuss opportunities in IndiaTechade with students," the statement said.

To a query about the Silicon Valley Bank crisis and the Indian government's role to mitigate the woes of startups, Chandrasekhar said, “The Indian banking system is much more resilient and stronger in comparison to any other country's banking system. Startups should therefore opt for Indian banks as their preferred banking partners."

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: India, IT, ELectronics
Explained: What Is Generative AI, the Technology Behind OpenAI's ChatGPT?

Related Stories

India Aims Rs. 24 Lakh Crore Electronics Manufacturing Capability by 2026: MoS IT
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  2. Reliance Jio Launches 5G Services in 34 More Cities in India
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Receiving New Software Update: Here's What's New
  4. Samsung Galaxy A24 Officially Confirmed; Specifications, Renders Leaked
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Specifications Tipped; Here's When It Could Arrive
  6. Airtel Offers Unlimited 5G Data to Prepaid, Postpaid Users: How to Claim
  7. Amazfit GTR Mini Smartwatch Launched in India at This Price
  8. Google Messages Expands Beta Testing for Delivery Indicator Feature: Report
  9. Meta Verified Service Now Rolls Out in the US at Monthly Charge of $11.99
  10. Reddit Gets Easier to Use With These New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. India Aims Rs. 24 Lakh Crore Electronics Manufacturing Capability by 2026: MoS IT
  2. Google, Apple, Other Tech Giants Expected to Challenge Digital Markets Act: EU Judge
  3. Meta Verified Service Now Rolls Out in the US at Monthly Charge of $11.99
  4. Huawei, ZTE Ban Would Impact Mobile Networks in Germany, Fears German Ministry
  5. iQoo Neo 8 Series Tipped To Feature 1.5K Resolution Flexible Display, 120W Fast Charging
  6. YouTube Restores Donald Trump's Account Months After Meta, Twitter Lifts Suspension on Other Social Media Sites
  7. Infinix Hot 30i Spotted On Google Play Console, Suggested to Get Unisoc T606 SoC: Report
  8. Redmi Note 12 Turbo, Realme GT Neo 5 SE to Use New Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, Another Qualcomm Chip Tipped
  9. YouTube Music Spotted Displaying Song Credits, Detailed Info on Albums: Details
  10. Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a Price Tipped Ahead of Launch, Could Cost Less Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.