Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Leaked Hands on Video Showcases Slim Design; Compared With Galaxy S25 Edge

Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Leaked Hands-on Video Showcases Slim Design; Compared With Galaxy S25 Edge

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is 5.8mm thin.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 May 2025 11:12 IST
Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Leaked Hands-on Video Showcases Slim Design; Compared With Galaxy S25 Edge

Photo Credit: X/ @UniverseIce

Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ seems to be just as slim as the Galaxy S25 Edge

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge weighs 163.8 grams
  • Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ appears to have curved edges
  • Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ runs on MediaTek Helio G100 SoC
Advertisement

Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ is reportedly in development with a slim design. The Chinese tech brand is yet to confirm the existence of a new Hot series phone, but ahead of that, a tipster has posted a comparison video of the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. The upcoming handset is said to have a thickness of 5.95mm. It appears to have curved sides and a triple rear camera setup. The Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ will arrive as a successor to last year's Infinix Hot 50 Pro+.

Hands-on Comparison Shows Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Weighs Less Than Galaxy S25 Edge

Tipster Ice Universe has posted a hands-on comparison video of the unannounced Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on X. The 30-second clip shows the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ with a triple rear camera unit and curved design. It is said to have a thickness of 5.95mm (callipers used in the video suggest only one decimal point), slightly thicker than the Galaxy S25 Edge, which comes in at 5.8mm. 

Though the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ has a slightly thicker body than the Galaxy S25 Edge, its curved edges give it a slimmer look, as highlighted by the tipster and evident in the video. Interestingly, despite the size difference, the video shows that the Infinix phone is lighter, weighing 154.6 grams compared to the Galaxy S25 Edge's 163.8 grams.

Infinix's Hot 60 Pro+ is rumoured to “set a new record for the thinnest curved screen phone”. It is likely to come with upgrades over last year's Infinix Hot 50 Pro+, which is 6.8mm thin and weighs 162-grams.

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ runs on MediaTek Helio G100 SoC. It features a curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus, Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch Dedicated Gaming App for iPhone, iPad, Mac and TV

Related Stories

Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Leaked Hands-on Video Showcases Slim Design; Compared With Galaxy S25 Edge
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mozilla's Pocket Shuts Down in July: Try These Four Pocket Alternatives
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung's Project Moohan XR Headset Arrives on Geekbench With a Snapdragon XR Chipset
  2. Realme Neo 7 Turbo Display, Battery Details Revealed Ahead of May 29 Launch
  3. Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Leaked Hands-on Video Showcases Slim Design; Compared With Galaxy S25 Edge
  4. Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch Dedicated Gaming App for iPhone, iPad, Mac and TV
  5. WhatsApp for iPad With Support for Stage Manager and Other Multitasking Features Released
  6. WhatsApp Reportedly Developing Unified Chat Media Hub Feature for Web Client
  7. OnePlus 13s to Arrive With Support for OnePlus AI Suite; Plus Key Details Revealed Ahead of Launch
  8. Moto G56 5G Specifications Reportedly Listed on Company's Websites Ahead of Global Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Begins Shipping to Customers During Pre-Order Window: Price, Specifications
  10. OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched Alongside Ace 5 Racing Edition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »