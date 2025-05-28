Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ is reportedly in development with a slim design. The Chinese tech brand is yet to confirm the existence of a new Hot series phone, but ahead of that, a tipster has posted a comparison video of the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. The upcoming handset is said to have a thickness of 5.95mm. It appears to have curved sides and a triple rear camera setup. The Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ will arrive as a successor to last year's Infinix Hot 50 Pro+.

Hands-on Comparison Shows Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Weighs Less Than Galaxy S25 Edge

Tipster Ice Universe has posted a hands-on comparison video of the unannounced Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on X. The 30-second clip shows the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ with a triple rear camera unit and curved design. It is said to have a thickness of 5.95mm (callipers used in the video suggest only one decimal point), slightly thicker than the Galaxy S25 Edge, which comes in at 5.8mm.

Hey, guys！I have the Infinix HOT 60 Pro+ and the SAMSUNG S25 Edge. Now I might be the only person on the earth who both have the thinnest flat screen phone and the thinnest curved screen phone. Compared to each other, the thickness of S25 Edge is only 0.2mm less than that one,… pic.twitter.com/DKblkosAVT — ICE CAT (@UniverseIce) May 27, 2025

Though the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ has a slightly thicker body than the Galaxy S25 Edge, its curved edges give it a slimmer look, as highlighted by the tipster and evident in the video. Interestingly, despite the size difference, the video shows that the Infinix phone is lighter, weighing 154.6 grams compared to the Galaxy S25 Edge's 163.8 grams.

Infinix's Hot 60 Pro+ is rumoured to “set a new record for the thinnest curved screen phone”. It is likely to come with upgrades over last year's Infinix Hot 50 Pro+, which is 6.8mm thin and weighs 162-grams.

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ runs on MediaTek Helio G100 SoC. It features a curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.