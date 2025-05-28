Technology News
Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Renders Surface Online, Corroborate Recent Design Leaks

Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ is expected to be just 5.95mm thick.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 May 2025 17:15 IST
Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Renders Surface Online, Corroborate Recent Design Leaks

Photo Credit: X/ @UniverseIce

Infinix Hot 60 Pro+'s newly leaked renders further emphasise its ultra-slim design

Highlights
  • Infinix hasn’t officially confirmed any details about the Hot 60 Pro
  • The Hot 60 Pro+ is said to offer a curved display
  • It could weigh 154.6 grams
Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ is expected to launch soon with a 5.95mm slim design. An alleged hands-on video revealing the thickness and weight of the phone and comparing it with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge had recently surfaced online. Now, alleged images of the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ have leaked on the Web. The newly leaked renders further emphasise its ultra-slim design. They suggest curved sides and a triple rear camera setup on the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+. 

Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Renders Leaked Again

GsmArena has shared alleged renders of the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ showing the phone from all angles. The new images seem to corroborate previous leaks about the phone's slim design. They illustrate that the device's thickness is comparable to stacking four credit cards or three coins. The images also show a triple camera unit on the rear with slightly protruding lenses.

The renders show a curved design for the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+. The SIM tray, speakers, microphone and USB Type-C port appear to be arranged on the bottom edge of the phone. As per the publication, citing a trusted source, the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ will feature a “massive battery.”

Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ is expected to debut with a 5.95mm profile, potentially making it the world's slimmest curved display phone. Last week, we got some images comparing the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ with the standard iPhone. Another recent leak shared a hands-on video comparing it with the Samsung Galaxy Edge. The video showcased that the Hot 60 Pro+ is lighter at 154.6 grams compared to the Galaxy S25 Edge, which weighs 163.8 grams.

While Infinix hasn't officially confirmed any details, the Hot 60 Pro+ is rumoured to ship with upgrades over the Infinix Hot 50 Pro+, which is 6.8mm thin and weighs 162 grams. The latter was launched last year, and it runs on a MediaTek Helio G100 SoC. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus, Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Renders Surface Online, Corroborate Recent Design Leaks
