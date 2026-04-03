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Infinix GT 50 Pro Leak Shows Design, Cooling, Gaming Features Ahead of Anticipated Launch

The Infinix GT 50 Pro may use a micro-pump liquid cooling system with a large 6,437 sq mm diaphragm area.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 April 2026 17:29 IST
Infinix GT 50 Pro Leak Shows Design, Cooling, Gaming Features Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Photo Credit: Gizmochina

Infinix GT 50 Pro is expected to feature dual-pressure shoulder triggers

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Highlights
  • The phone may retain a hypercar-inspired design language
  • The triggers may support custom controls and fast response
  • It may support MagCharge 2.0 with cooling and charging
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Infinix is expected to bring its next gaming-focused smartphone, the GT 50 Pro, with a mix of design upgrades and performance features, according to a recent report. The leak highlights details about the phone's styling, control inputs, and thermal system ahead of launch. It suggests the device could build on the brand's existing design language while introducing new elements aimed at gaming users. Previous leaks also outlined other expected hardware specifications. An Indian launch of the handset is expected, following its recent appearance on the BIS certification site.

May Bring New Gaming Features and Design

A Gizmochina report shared a design sketch of the Infinix GT 50 Pro alongside its thermal management features. The handset appears to retain the brand's hypercar-inspired design. The report claims that the company adds a Kevlar-like texture and sharper lines, giving it a more premium feel in the hand. The report adds that the phone features a transparent, coloured “pipeline window” that shows the internal cooling system, giving the back a more dynamic look, almost like the phone is “breathing.”

infinix gt 50 pro gizmochina inline Infinix GT 50 Pro

Infinix GT 50 Pro leaked design sketch
Photo Credit: Gizmochina

 

The report says the Infinix GT 50 Pro is expected to feature dual-pressure shoulder triggers for better control. These triggers are said to detect different pressure levels and also support sliding inputs, allowing multiple actions with one finger. They are reportedly built to handle over 3 million presses and offer response times under 20ms.

According to the report, the Infinix GT 50 Pro shoulder triggers support up to eight custom controls and offer ten levels of sensitivity adjustment. The report further adds that the triggers are optimised for popular games, but they can also be used for features like camera zoom and quick shortcuts in everyday use.

The report claims that the Infinix GT 50 Pro will use a micro-pump liquid cooling system with a large 6,437 sq mm diaphragm area. This setup is said to be designed to manage heat better during long gaming sessions and keep performance stable. The cooling system is said to cover key heat-generating areas inside the phone, helping prevent overheating during heavy use.

The report also mentions a magnetic accessory called MagCharge 2.0 for the Infinix GT 50 Pro. It is expected to power the phone directly while in use and reduce heat buildup in the battery. The system is also said to combine cooling with wireless charging, supporting 15W wireless power along with a 12W TEC cooling mechanism to manage heat during intensive tasks.

Earlier leaks claimed that the Infinix GT 50 Pro could sport a dual-camera unit on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and an LED flash. At the front, it may have a 13-megapixel selfie camera. It may boast a 6.78-inch 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED screen and a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate SoC. Its recent BIS listing hints at an imminent India launch.

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Further reading: Infinix GT 50 Pro, Infinix GT 50 Pro Features, Infinix GT 50 Pro Gaming Features, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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