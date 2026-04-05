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Infinix Note 60 Pro Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India and Specifications

Infinix Note 60 Pro will go on sale in India via Flipkart and the Infinix India online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 April 2026 10:00 IST
Infinix Note 60 Pro Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India and Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Infinix Note 60 Pro

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Highlights
  • Infinix Note 60 Pro could be offered in six colour options
  • Infinix Note 60 Pro will feature an Active Matrix Display
  • The company has yet to confirm the pricing details
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The Infinix Note 60 Pro is set to launch in India by the Chinese smartphone maker in the third week of this month, the company revealed on Thursday. The upcoming handset is confirmed to go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's online store in India. While the key specifications, features, design, and pricing of the Infinix Note 60 Pro remain under wraps, the phone is teased to feature an Active Matrix Display on the back, which appears to be inspired by Nothing's Glyph Matrix interface.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Infinix Note 60 Pro, based on teasers, marketing material, and leaks, since the launch of the phone is around the corner.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Launch Details, Availability in India

The Infinix Note 60 Pro is confirmed to be launched in India on April 13 at 12 pm IST, the Chinese smartphone maker recently announced. The handset will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Infinix India online store.

Confirmed to be launched soon, the Infinix Note 60 Pro was recently listed on the company's global website, revealing that it will be offered in Deep Ocean Blue, Mist Titanium, Mocha Brown, Solar Orange, Torino Black, and Frost Silver colour options. The tech firm has yet to confirm whether these colourways will be available in India. It is also expected to arrive in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Price in India (Expected)

Infinix Note 60 Pro pricing in India is yet to be revealed by the Chinese smartphone maker. However, it is expected to be priced slightly higher than its predecessor. For reference, the Infinix Note 50 Pro was launched in select global markets in March 2025 at a starting price of IDR 31,99,000 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the sole 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. However, the exact price of the phone in India will be revealed on the day of the launch.

infinix note 60 pro india launch date inline

Infinix Note 60 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Chinese smartphone brand will announce the specifications and features of the Infinix Note 60 Pro on April 13, along with pricing details. However, the teasers, marketing materials, and earlier reports hint at what one could expect the phone to offer.

Design, Display

While the tech firm has yet to reveal the design of the Infinix Note 60 Pro globally, it is confirmed to ship with a square-shaped rear camera module housing two lenses and an LED flash. As previously mentioned, in India, the Infinix Note 60 Pro will feature an Active Matrix Display on the rear panel, comprising multiple LEDs, to display information, which appears to be inspired by Nothing's Glyph Matrix interface. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side could be left clean.

The Infinix Note 60 Pro is expected to be equipped with a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,208x2,644 pixels) LTPS AMOLED display, delivering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 2,304 PWM dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It could also ship with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, as per the listing on the company's global website.

infinix note 60 series infinix

Performance, OS

The Infinix Note 60 Pro is confirmed to arrive in India with an unspecified Snapdragon SoC. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process. The SoC could deliver a peak clock speed of 2.7GHz.

According to the listing of the Infinix Note 60 Pro on the company's global website, the handset might also feature an Adreno A810 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The Infinix Note 60 Pro might ship with the company's latest Android 16-based XOS 16.

Camera

For optics, the Infinix Note 60 Pro is expected to feature a dual-rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.59) main shooter with optical image stabilisation, coupled with an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. The soon-to-be-launched smartphone might also feature a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It could be capable of recording videos at up to 4K/30 fps.

Battery

Globally, the Infinix Note 60 Pro is confirmed to be backed by a 6,500mAh battery. The global counterpart will also ship with support for 90W wired and 30W wireless fast charging. The company has yet to reveal the same for the Indian model.

Infinix Note 50 Pro

Infinix Note 50 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2436 pixels
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Further reading: Infinix Note 60 Pro, Infinix Note 60 Pro Price in India, Infinix Note 60 Pro Specifications, Infinix Note 60 Pro India Launch, Infinix
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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