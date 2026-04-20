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Infinix GT 50 Pro Global Launch Date Announced; Will Debut With Liquid Cooling, Pressure-Sensitive Triggers

Infinix GT 50 Pro is set to arrive as the company’s new gaming smartphone.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 April 2026 18:33 IST
Infinix GT 50 Pro Global Launch Date Announced; Will Debut With Liquid Cooling, Pressure-Sensitive Triggers

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G is set to succeed Infinix GT 30 Pro

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Highlights
  • Infinix GT 50 Pro will sport a 1.5K AMOLED display
  • Infinix GT 50 Pro will feature a hole punch display cutout
  • Infinix GT 50 Pro will support 144 fps gaming
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Infinix GT 30 Pro was launched in India in June last year. Now, the Chinese tech firm has announced that it is gearing up to unveil the successor to the handset. Dubbed Infinix GT 50 Pro, the new gaming smartphone will be launched in select global markets later this week. Additionally, the company has revealed the design of the smartphone, along with its key specifications and features. The smartphone has been teased to be offered in at least two colour options. Moreover, it will ship with a dual rear camera unit. The phone will also feature pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers, similar to last year's Infinix GT 30 Pro.

Infinix GT 50 Pro Set to Debut Globally on April 24

In a post on X, the smartphone maker has announced that the Infinix GT 50 Pro will be launched in select global markets on April 24. The tech firm has also confirmed that the phone will be equipped with a flat AMOLED display, offer 1.5K resolution, and up to 144Hz of refresh rate. It will also support 144 fps gaming on select titles. The gaming phone will also boast pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers, called “Pressure-Sense GT Trigger”, placed on the right side of the phone.

The Infinix GT 50 Pro will also ship with support for Hi-Res audio for both wired and wireless headsets, along with Dolby Atmos. Meanwhile, the left side of the smartphone will feature a ZoneTouch Master button. For thermal management, the upcoming Infinix GT 50 Pro will feature a liquid cooling system, which will be visible through the phone's back panel. It will help it avoid overheating during resource-intensive tasks and gaming, according to the company, while preventing throttling.

It will also feature a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a rectangular camera island, placed next to an LED flash. The Infinix GT 50 Pro has been teased to be offered in at least silver and red colour options. However, the exact marketing names of the shades are yet to be revealed.

Apart from the shoulder trigger, the phone will also feature a power button and volume controls on the right side. Moreover, it will sport a hole punch display cutout, which might house the selfie camera.

While the company has yet to reveal other details about the phone, reports suggest that the Infinix GT 50 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch display. It will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, along with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The handset might feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera, paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, it might sport a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

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Further reading: Infinix GT 50 Pro, Infinix, Infinix GT 50 Pro Launch, Infinix GT 50 Pro Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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